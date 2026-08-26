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English NewsNewsIndiaWhite paper committee to bring out corruption of BJP: Himachal CM Sukhu

White paper committee to bring out corruption of BJP: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, August 25 (PTI): A white paper committee is being constituted to expose the wrongdoing and corruption of the previous BJP regime, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:58 AM (IST)

Shimla, August 25 (PTI): A white paper committee is being constituted to expose the wrongdoing and corruption of the previous BJP regime, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He said the decisions taken by the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur are being examined and that the white paper committee would present the facts before the public after completing its work.

BJP MLAs had staged a protest outside the Assembly on Monday, levelling serious allegations of corruption against the Congress government.

Hitting out at the opposition party for staging a walkout from the Assembly on Tuesday, Sukhu said, “The BJP is staging protests to protect and hide its corruption and scams.” Sukhu said the opposition had been given adequate opportunity to raise the issue of employment during Question Hour, and the matter was discussed for about half an hour before the BJP legislators walked out.

The Speaker had given the opposition ample opportunity to ask questions and participate in the discussion, he said.

The chief minister also questioned the opposition’s demand to repeatedly ask additional questions after a detailed discussion had already taken place.

Important issues, including those concerning health and employment, are scheduled for discussion during the ongoing Assembly session, and the Congress will not shy away from responding to any issue, Sukhu said. PTI BPL ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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