Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A low-pressure area forms over southeast Bay November 13.

System intensifies to depression November 15, moving northwestward.

Strong winds, squally weather expected across Bay of Bengal.

Light rain likely in Chennai, southern Tamil Nadu districts.

Rain activity is expected to return to parts of south India after a brief break following Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu, with a fresh weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that a low-pressure area could form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13 and intensify into a depression by November 15.

The developing system is expected to move northwestwards, bringing squally weather and strong winds over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea over the coming days.

Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay Of Bengal On November 13

According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas was located over the central Andaman Sea and neighbouring Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 8.30 am on November 12.

The system extends up to the middle tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. It is expected to move northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area by November 14 before intensifying into a depression around November 15 over the same region.

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Strong Winds Expected Over Andaman Sea, Bay Of Bengal

The developing system is likely to trigger squally weather conditions across several parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea on November 14 and 15 and the southeast Bay of Bengal between November 14 and 16.

The intensity is expected to increase over the southwest Bay of Bengal, where winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely between November 15 and 17. Similar conditions are forecast over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17.

Chennai May Receive Light Rain Over Next Two Days

Meanwhile, Chennai is likely to experience light rainfall in some areas over the next two days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The weather office has forecast moderate rain at isolated places in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Light rainfall is also likely at isolated places across North Coastal Tamil Nadu, the remaining Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

However, mainly dry weather is expected to prevail across the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu.

While the developing system is expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal, its impact on rainfall across Tamil Nadu will depend on its movement and further development.