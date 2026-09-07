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English NewsNewsElection Commission Announces Bypolls For 6 Seats; Voting On October 6, Counting On October 9

Election Commission Announces Bypolls For 6 Seats; Voting On October 6, Counting On October 9

The Election Commission has announced bypolls for six seats across four states, with voting on October 6 and counting on October 9 for the six seats.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Election Commission announced six bypolls across four states.
  • Voting on October 6, counting results on October 9.
  • Nandigram, Nagaon Lok Sabha, Rejinagar are prominent bypolls.

The Election Commission has announced bypolls for six seats across four states, with voting scheduled for October 6 and counting of votes on October 9. The six seats include one Lok Sabha constituency and five Assembly seats.

Among the key contests is Nandigram, the seat vacated by Suvendu Adhikari. In the 2021 Assembly election, Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

In the 2026 Assembly election, Adhikari contested from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning both seats. He later vacated Nandigram, leaving the seat open for a bypoll. His decision has raised speculation over whether Mamata Banerjee could contest from Nandigram again.

Also Read: Guwahati Murder: Husband Kills Wife, Stores Severed Head In Refrigerator

Seats Going To Bypolls

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat was also among those announced for a bypoll. Pradyut Bordoloi, who represented the constituency, resigned shortly before the Assembly election and joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

Of the five Assembly seats, two are in West Bengal-Nandigram and Rejinagar. Rejinagar MLA Humayun Kabir had also won from Naoda and subsequently resigned from Rejinagar, prompting the bypoll.

Also Read: Baghpat Road Accident: 8 Devotees Killed, Over 20 Injured After Canter Rams Vehicle On Expressway

The other Assembly seats are Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, while the Thattanchavady seat in Puducherry will also go to the polls.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Bengal Bypolls Elections 2026
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