India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Trust Shattered By Entire System’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Maharashtra Student Protests

‘Trust Shattered By Entire System’: Rahul Gandhi Backs Maharashtra Student Protests

Rahul Gandhi backed student protests in Maharashtra, alleging that paper leaks, stalled recruitments and rising education costs have eroded students' trust in the system.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police arrested individuals for examination confidentiality breach case.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday backed students protesting in Maharashtra, accusing BJP-led governments of failing to address concerns over paper leaks, stalled recruitment, rising education costs and other issues affecting students.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the protests were not limited to a single examination or recruitment process, but reflected a wider erosion of trust in the system.

He alleged that students were being affected by paper leaks, delayed recruitments, high education costs, poor hostel conditions, food-related concerns and alleged fraud in direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes.

‘Trust Shattered By Entire System’

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that students were being “tormented” by BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, and also accused the government of taking control of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and damaging its credibility.

He said students' demands for a better future were justified and urged the government to listen to their concerns and act immediately.

“In Maharashtra, thousands of students are on the streets, protesting peacefully - the reason isn't just one exam or recruitment, but a trust that's been shattered by the entire system," the Congress MP wrote on X.

ALSO READ: Jaipur Councillor Polls: 9 BJP Candidates With Law Degrees, Congress Has MA-MCom Faces

MPSC Exam Leak Under Probe

Gandhi's comments come amid a Mumbai Police investigation into the alleged leak of the question paper for the MPSC Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspector examination.

The Drug Inspector screening examination was held offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra, with the result declared on June 12.

Following the completion of interviews, the Commission released a provisional general merit list containing 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates.

However, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints by email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 examination.

The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that the material was subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media. 

ALSO READ: New Expressway From Lucknow To Link Delhi With Purvanchal; Travel Time To Drop To 25-30 Minutes

Arrests In Confidentiality Breach Case 

The investigation has led to several arrests.

On Tuesday, accused Rutuja Patil was taken into custody from Nandurbar by the Crime Branch's Property Cell.

Earlier, on Aug. 26, the Crime Branch arrested six people in connection with the alleged breach of confidentiality surrounding the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination.

The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have any arrests been made regarding the MPSC exam leak?

Yes, several arrests have been made, including Rutuja Patil and six others, in connection with the alleged breach of confidentiality in the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra : Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Student Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New Expressway From Lucknow To Link Delhi With Purvanchal; Travel Time To Drop To 25-30 Minutes
New Expressway From Lucknow To Link Delhi With Purvanchal; Travel Time To Drop To 25-30 Minutes
India
Gandhi Family Considers Itself Above Constitution: BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Vande Mataram Row
Gandhi Family Considers Itself Above Constitution: BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Vande Mataram Row
India
Centre Appoints Eight Chief Justices In High Courts Across India
Centre Appoints Eight Chief Justices In High Courts Across India
India
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma Appointed Lt Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar Islands
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma Appointed Lt Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
FLOOD ALERT: Gandak Embankment Breaches in Hajipur, 500 Homes Submerged, Ganga Swells
FLOOD ALERT: Bihar Flood Crisis Deepens as Ganga, Punpun Rivers Rise Above Danger Mark
BREAKING: Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy, Death Toll Rises to 11 in Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget