New Expressway From Lucknow To Link Delhi With Purvanchal; Travel Time To Drop To 25-30 Minutes

Uttar Pradesh is stepping up efforts to strengthen its expressway network. The proposed Lucknow Link Expressway, passing through Lucknow, is expected to play a key role in connecting western Uttar Pradesh with the Purvanchal region.

The nearly 51-km, six-lane greenfield expressway is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,775 crore.

The expressway will connect with major routes, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. It will allow traffic coming from Delhi-Noida, Agra and Mathura to head directly towards Purvanchal without entering Lucknow city.

Direct Link From Agra-Lucknow To Purvanchal Expressway

One end of the Lucknow Link Expressway will connect to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kakori-Mohan Road, while the other will link with the Purvanchal Expressway in the Chand Sarai area of Gosainganj.

The route is expected to improve high-speed connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal. Vehicles travelling towards Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Ballia and further towards Bihar will have less need to pass through Lucknow city.

At present, vehicles travelling from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway have to pass through parts of Lucknow city. Traffic congestion can make the journey take around 1.5 to two hours.

Once the new link expressway is completed, the travel time is expected to come down to around 25-30 minutes.

Heavy vehicles are expected to benefit the most, as thousands of trucks travelling daily may no longer need to enter the city. This could also help reduce traffic pressure and pollution in Lucknow.

Vehicles To Run At Speeds Of Up To 120 Kmph

The Lucknow Link Expressway is being developed as a six-lane road, with a reported plan to expand it to eight lanes in the future.

The maximum speed is planned to be around 120 kmph. The expressway is expected to reduce the time required for freight movement between Delhi and Bihar.

It could also boost logistics parks, warehousing facilities and other commercial projects in the outskirts of Lucknow.

Direct Connectivity From Delhi-Noida To Purvanchal

Traffic coming from Delhi and Noida via the Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be able to take the Lucknow Link Expressway and reach the Purvanchal Expressway directly.

From the Purvanchal Expressway, the network will provide easier access towards Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, and onwards to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Traffic heading towards Gorakhpur and the Nepal border could also benefit from the improved connectivity.