Two Labourers Die Of Suffocation Inside Under-Construction Sump In Telangana

In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, two laborers died and two were hospitalized due to suspected asphyxiation in a sump under construction for a drinking water scheme.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation, and two others were hospitalised, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Cherla mandal when four workers were engaged in cement work for a sump being constructed as part of a drinking water supply scheme.

According to a senior police official, one worker initially entered the sump and called for help. Three others went in to rescue him, but two fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen and later died. The remaining two were taken to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were caused by suffocation due to low oxygen levels inside the sump. The exact cause will be determined after post-mortem examination, police added.

Further investigation is ongoing. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Telangana
