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English NewsNewsIndia'Modi Ji, Your MEA Officials Are Confused': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Centre Over Rubio's Mumbai Visit

'Modi Ji, Your MEA Officials Are Confused': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Centre Over Rubio's Mumbai Visit

The Congress has questioned why details of S Jaishankar’s expected meeting with Marco Rubio in Mumbai were announced by US envoy Sergio Gor rather than the MEA.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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  • Secretary Rubio visits Mumbai, Jamnagar October 17-22 for official meetings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the government over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s proposed meeting with Indian government officials in Mumbai next week, alleging that officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were “confused” about the visit. He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the matter.

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Rubio would meet Indian government officials in Mumbai and that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to attend the meeting.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to.”

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to Gandhi’s remarks. 

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Congress Questions MEA’s Silence Over Rubio-Jaishankar Meeting

The Congress had questioned the government over Rubio’s forthcoming India visit on Thursday, October 15, asking why the MEA had not issued a statement on Jaishankar’s proposed meeting with the US Secretary of State in Mumbai.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it was not surprising that Gor had provided further details about Rubio’s visit. However, he questioned the US envoy’s announcement that Jaishankar was expected to attend the meeting.

“It is also not wholly surprising to hear him say that Mr Rubio will meet Government of India officials in Mumbai. But what is quite extraordinary is his statement that ‘we expect the Minister Dr Jaishankar to be joining us there along with other individuals',” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh questioned why details of the External Affairs Minister’s meetings within India were being announced by someone other than the MEA’s official spokesperson.

“Since when has the announcement of India’s external affairs minister’s meetings within India been outsourced to somebody other than the official spokesperson of the MEA,” he asked.

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Rubio To Visit Mumbai, Jamnagar From October 17-22

Gor had spoken about Rubio’s proposed meetings during an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said the US Secretary of State would meet Indian government officials in Mumbai and that Jaishankar was expected to join him, along with other officials travelling from Delhi.

Rubio is also scheduled to visit a Reliance unit in Jamnagar, Gujarat, during his India trip. He will first travel to Samarkand in Uzbekistan before proceeding to Mumbai and Jamnagar between October 17 and 22, according to the report.

The proposed meeting has triggered criticism from the Congress, which has questioned the manner in which details of Jaishankar’s expected participation were communicated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visit in India?

Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar between October 17 and 22. He will meet Indian officials in Mumbai and visit a Reliance unit in Jamnagar.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Marco Rubio Sergio Gor : Rahul Gandhi
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