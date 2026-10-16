Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder rejects traders' business loss fears from protest.

CJP demands CEC resignation, defending citizens' right to protest.

Supreme Court warns compensation; Delhi police heighten security.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has pushed back against traders’ concerns over potential business losses from the outfit’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Delhi, arguing that government restrictions, rather than peaceful demonstrations, disrupt commercial activity. His response came after two traders’ associations approached the Supreme Court, warning that the proposed gathering at Central Park in Connaught Place could affect business worth Rs 200 crore a day.

“Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services, restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war zone,” Dipke said in a post on X.

Traders Flag Rs 200 Crore Losses

The Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association moved the Supreme Court over the anticipated disruption to trade in Connaught Place, one of the capital’s key commercial districts. The associations raised concerns about the financial impact of the proposed CJP programme, prompting the court to consider the implications of a shutdown in the area.

Dipke, however, defended the right to peaceful protest, maintaining that restrictions on movement and other government measures were responsible for disrupting businesses.

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‘Demanding Answers Is Not Anarchy’

Dipke said the CJP remained committed to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly peace and non-violence. He cited demonstrations organised by the outfit in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, describing them as “peaceful”.

He also invoked BR Ambedkar and constitutional values, arguing that the party would not abandon its principles despite alleged provocation. Dipke claimed he had been assaulted in Jaipur but chose not to retaliate because physical force was inconsistent with the organisation’s approach.

“Demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy,” he said, as per reports.

The CJP founder accused those in power of applying different standards to protests depending on whether they were in government or opposition. He also alleged that restrictions and police action were being used to suppress dissent.

Why CJP Planned The March

The proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ programme is part of the CJP’s campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The agitation intensified after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody following their detention for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The Union Home Ministry had withdrawn Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site shortly before the latest confrontation. The CJP subsequently planned to wave the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place.

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Supreme Court Warns Of Compensation

The controversy over the proposed demonstration reached the Supreme Court after the traders’ associations sought its intervention over potential commercial losses.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made oral observations that the court could exercise its powers to award compensation if Connaught Place was shut down in connection with the proposed protest.

The observations came while the court was hearing a request to list the traders’ plea. The dispute has brought the right to protest and concerns over the economic impact of restrictions into focus.

Security Tightened Across Central Delhi

The planned gathering has triggered extensive security preparations across central Delhi. According to PTI, more than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV network have been deployed in the New Delhi area.

Security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, nearby Metro stations and other sensitive locations.

Barricades have also been installed at several points, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg, as authorities prepare to manage the gathering and minimise potential disruption.