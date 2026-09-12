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English NewsNewsBRICS Bloc Agrees On Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation: Report

BRICS Bloc Agrees On Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation: Report

The BRICS grouping is holding its annual summit in New Delhi this weekend, with leaders expected to formally approve the joint declaration on Saturday.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

BRICS countries have agreed on a joint declaration that is expected to condemn unilateral war by any country without naming specific nations, Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

The agreement comes as BRICS leaders meet in New Delhi for the group's annual summit, with member states working to bridge differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which are on opposite sides of the Gulf conflict.

The leaders are expected to approve the declaration on Saturday, the report said.

BRICS Bridges Iran-UAE Differences

Representatives of the member countries have been engaged in negotiations to resolve differences between Iran and the UAE and reach consensus on the declaration, according to the Reuters report.

The proposed document is not expected to name any country but will condemn unilateral war.

The BRICS grouping is holding its annual summit in New Delhi this weekend, with leaders expected to formally approve the joint declaration on Saturday.

The bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Xi Jinping BRICS Summit BRICS BRICS Summit 2026
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