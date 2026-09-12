BRICS countries have agreed on a joint declaration that is expected to condemn unilateral war by any country without naming specific nations, Reuters reported, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

The agreement comes as BRICS leaders meet in New Delhi for the group's annual summit, with member states working to bridge differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which are on opposite sides of the Gulf conflict.

The leaders are expected to approve the declaration on Saturday, the report said.

BRICS Bridges Iran-UAE Differences

Representatives of the member countries have been engaged in negotiations to resolve differences between Iran and the UAE and reach consensus on the declaration, according to the Reuters report.

The proposed document is not expected to name any country but will condemn unilateral war.

The BRICS grouping is holding its annual summit in New Delhi this weekend, with leaders expected to formally approve the joint declaration on Saturday.

The bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE.