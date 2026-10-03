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English NewsNewsIndiaParliament Panels Reconstituted: Shashi Tharoor Retained, TMC Loses 2 Key Posts

Parliament Panels Reconstituted: Shashi Tharoor Retained, TMC Loses 2 Key Posts

Former Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur will continue as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parliament reconstituted standing committees for the year.
  • Shashi Tharoor, Anurag Thakur retained key leadership posts.
  • New chairpersons appointed for Chemicals/Fertilisers and Commerce committees.

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on Saturday, October 3, reconstituted their department-related parliamentary standing committees for the year.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been reappointed as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. Several other chairpersons have also retained their positions, while a few committees have new heads.

Tharoor, Anurag Thakur Retain Key Posts

Former Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur will continue as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

JDU Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has also been reappointed as chairman of the parliamentary committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Other MPs retained in their respective positions include BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who will continue to head the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology, and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who will continue as chairman of the Agriculture panel.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as chairman of the Committee on Health and Family Welfare, while Congress MP Mukul Wasnik has been reappointed as chairman of the committee dealing with education, women, children and youth affairs.

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Kakoli Ghosh Replaces Kirti Azad

The reconstitution has also brought changes to two panels previously headed by TMC MPs.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad, who previously chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, has been replaced by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is from the TMC's rebel faction.

In another change, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen.

Other New Appointments

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry.

BJP's Sujit Kumar has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

The annual reconstitution has retained most existing chairpersons while introducing changes in select committees.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When were the parliamentary standing committees reconstituted?

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reconstituted their department-related parliamentary standing committees for the year on Saturday, October 3.

Which prominent MPs were reappointed as committee chairpersons?

Shashi Tharoor, Anurag Thakur, and Sanjay Kumar Jha were reappointed to their respective positions. Other MPs like Nishikant Dubey, Charanjit Singh Channi, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Mukul Wasnik also retained their chairmanships.

Were there any new appointments or changes in committee leadership?

Yes, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar replaced Kirti Azad, and Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi replaced Dola Sen. Tiruchi Siva and Sujit Kumar were also appointed as new chairpersons for specific committees.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Panels Reconstituted Shashi Tharoor Retained TMC Loses 2 Key Posts
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