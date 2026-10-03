Parliament Panels Reconstituted: Shashi Tharoor Retained, TMC Loses 2 Key Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament reconstituted standing committees for the year.

Shashi Tharoor, Anurag Thakur retained key leadership posts.

New chairpersons appointed for Chemicals/Fertilisers and Commerce committees.

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on Saturday, October 3, reconstituted their department-related parliamentary standing committees for the year.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been reappointed as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. Several other chairpersons have also retained their positions, while a few committees have new heads.

Tharoor, Anurag Thakur Retain Key Posts

Former Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur will continue as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel.

JDU Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has also been reappointed as chairman of the parliamentary committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Other MPs retained in their respective positions include BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who will continue to head the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology, and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who will continue as chairman of the Agriculture panel.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as chairman of the Committee on Health and Family Welfare, while Congress MP Mukul Wasnik has been reappointed as chairman of the committee dealing with education, women, children and youth affairs.

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Kakoli Ghosh Replaces Kirti Azad

The reconstitution has also brought changes to two panels previously headed by TMC MPs.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad, who previously chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, has been replaced by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is from the TMC's rebel faction.

In another change, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen.

Other New Appointments

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry.

BJP's Sujit Kumar has been appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

The annual reconstitution has retained most existing chairpersons while introducing changes in select committees.

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