‘Proud He Is Part Of Our Team’: UAE Deputy PM Visits Smit Machchhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE Deputy PM praised pilot's courage after cockpit attack.

Injured pilot Machchhar opened cockpit, allowing passenger intervention.

Other pilots took control, dentist aided injured Machchhar.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, called on flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised his “courage and responsibility” following the cockpit attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage” and conveyed the UAE leadership’s “appreciation” to the Indian pilot.

UAE Deputy PM Praises Machchhar

In a post on X, Al Maktoum shared a photograph from his visit to Machchhar and wrote, “During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.



From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.



We are proud that he is part of our… pic.twitter.com/QgpQxdcK5C — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 3, 2026

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” the UAE Deputy PM said.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he added.

What Happened On The Flydubai Flight?

Machchhar was the captain of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight during which he was stabbed by his co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami.

Despite being injured, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the Omani co-pilot.

A second set of pilots travelling onboard then took control of the flight.

One of the passengers, a dentist, provided medical assistance to Machchhar until the flight landed in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.

UAE Adviser Calls Attack A ‘Terrorist Act’

The visit comes after a UAE presidential adviser described the flydubai attack as a “terrorist act” and praised Smit Machchhar.