‘How Many Religious Girls Have Been Ruined?’ Flydubai Omani Co-Pilot’s Deleted Posts Surface

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Omani co-pilot faced scrutiny after alleged plane crash attempt.

His social media revealed religious, misogynistic, and extremist views.

Omani airline dismissed him last year over extremist views.

The Omani flydubai co-pilot is facing growing scrutiny as his social media activity comes under the spotlight following the September 30 incident in which he allegedly stabbed his colleague, Captain Smit Machchhar, and attempted to crash the plane with 174 passengers onboard.

His deleted X (formerly Twitter) account indicated that he was deeply religious and misogynistic, CNN reported.

The pilot, identified by Saudi media and CNN as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, was reportedly fired from Oman’s national airline last year amid concerns over his alleged extremist views.

X Posts On ‘Ruined’ Women

The accused pilot, whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “radicalised”, allegedly posted about mixed-gender workplaces having a corrupting effect on women.

“How many respectable, religious girls have been ruined in mixed-gender work environments and manipulated?” a post from January 2022 said, CNN reported.

In another post from February 2022, al-Hammami reportedly discussed the difficulties his mother faced while finding him a prospective bride who would accept his conditions, including wearing a niqab and not working after marriage.

“They all refused. Then my mother told them, ‘My son is a pilot,’ and they all suddenly agreed,” he reportedly said in the post.

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Removed From Oman Airline Over ‘Extremist Views’

Al-Hammami was dismissed from Oman’s national airline last year following concerns over his alleged extremist views, CNN reported, citing two sources.

He was reportedly born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and Syrian mother.

His LinkedIn profile, which has since been deleted, said he worked with Oman Air for seven years and left the airline in February 2025. He subsequently worked with Royal Air Maroc from June 2025 to January 2026.

The accused Omani co-pilot was reportedly removed from flight training over his radical views and was given another role at Oman’s national airline.

LinkedIn Posts After Foiled Crash Bid

Notably, only two posts were made from his LinkedIn account, both hours after Wednesday’s foiled crash bid involving the flydubai plane.

The first post featured a series of clips filmed inside the cockpits of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, similar to the plane he was aboard on Wednesday and which he allegedly attempted to crash.

The video also showed planes operated by El Al and Arkia, another Israeli airline.

The video reportedly ended with a photograph of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as al Qaeda’s leader.

It also featured images of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, the al Qaeda-linked suicide bomber responsible for a 2009 attack that killed nine people, including seven CIA officers and contractors.

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