‘Nation First, Always First’: Yogi Adityanath Calls On People To Join Run For Unity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Patel on Unity Day.

He criticised pre-2017 UP politics, weakened national unity.

Credited current government with restoring harmony and unity.

Adityanath urged public to join 'Run for Unity' event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to people on the occasion of National Unity Day.

Remembering Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India' and the architect of modern India, Adityanath described the preservation of national unity as the duty of every Indian. He also highlighted Patel's contribution to the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Patel's life conveyed the enduring message that a nation's strength lies in its unity, which is rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First'.

Yogi Adityanath Targets Pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister alleged that before 2017, the spirit of national unity in Uttar Pradesh had been weakened by the politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasticism, affecting social harmony.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the BJP's double-engine government with changing the situation.

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Adityanath wrote: "Before 2017, the politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasticism in Uttar Pradesh had divided society, weakened the spirit of national unity and undermined social harmony. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government transformed this situation. By placing the spirit of 'Nation First' and the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' at the centre of governance, we strengthened social harmony and linked the invaluable legacy of revered Sardar Patel with the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'."

CM Urges People To Participate In ‘Run For Unity’

Adityanath also highlighted the 'Run for Unity', organised every year on Patel's birth anniversary, saying it offered an opportunity to reinforce the commitment to national unity.

The Chief Minister wrote: "The 'Run for Unity', organised on the birth anniversary of revered Sardar Patel and National Unity Day, provides a collective opportunity to embed this resolve in the consciousness and conduct of every citizen."

Calling upon people to participate in the event, he said every step should reflect their commitment to the country's integrity and the resolve of 'Nation First, Always First'.

He also paid his respects to Patel, describing him as a 'Bharat Ratna' and the 'Iron Man of India', whose life was dedicated to the service of the nation.

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