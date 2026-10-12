Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke was preventively arrested before Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke has said Delhi is once again witnessing people standing up to defend democracy, asserting that no government can suppress the spirit of protest by restricting access to Jantar Mantar. In a fresh statement, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be mistaken to believe that taking away the protest site would end demonstrations.

‘Spirit Of Resistance’

“Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy,” Dipke said.

“If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken,” he added, describing the protest venue as more than just a physical location.

“Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away,” Dipke said.

Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 12, 2026

His remarks underline the opposition and activist groups’ concerns over restrictions on demonstrations in Delhi, where Jantar Mantar has long served as a prominent venue for public protests and political gatherings.

Attack On Modi Government

Dipke has also accused the Narendra Modi government of protecting Gyanesh Kumar at the expense of citizens’ democratic rights.

In a post on X, the activist questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner was so important to the government that it was willing to confront protesters and political representatives to defend him.

“Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police,” Dipke wrote, alleging police excesses during the protests.

The allegations come as the Cockroach Janta Party and opposition parties continue to demand Kumar’s resignation over claims of irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Also Read: Supreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27

Arrest Before Protest

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was placed under preventive arrest at Delhi airport ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The three were released on Sunday on the condition that they would not breach the peace for a year.

Dipke later travelled to his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, arriving late on Sunday night. He also visited the site where his grandmother’s final rites had been performed.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Petition Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Under Scrutiny In Supreme Court, Hearing Likely Tomorrow