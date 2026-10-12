India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Taking Away Jantar Mantar Won’t End Protests’: Abhijeet Dipke Says Stir Against CEC Will Continue

‘Taking Away Jantar Mantar Won’t End Protests’: Abhijeet Dipke Says Stir Against CEC Will Continue

Abhijeet Dipke says Jantar Mantar symbolises resistance, warning PM Modi that restricting protests will not silence those fighting to save democracy.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dipke was preventively arrested before Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke has said Delhi is once again witnessing people standing up to defend democracy, asserting that no government can suppress the spirit of protest by restricting access to Jantar Mantar. In a fresh statement, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be mistaken to believe that taking away the protest site would end demonstrations.

‘Spirit Of Resistance’

“Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy,” Dipke said.

“If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken,” he added, describing the protest venue as more than just a physical location.

“Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away,” Dipke said.

His remarks underline the opposition and activist groups’ concerns over restrictions on demonstrations in Delhi, where Jantar Mantar has long served as a prominent venue for public protests and political gatherings.

Attack On Modi Government

Dipke has also accused the Narendra Modi government of protecting Gyanesh Kumar at the expense of citizens’ democratic rights.

In a post on X, the activist questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner was so important to the government that it was willing to confront protesters and political representatives to defend him.

“Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police,” Dipke wrote, alleging police excesses during the protests.

The allegations come as the Cockroach Janta Party and opposition parties continue to demand Kumar’s resignation over claims of irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Also Read: Supreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27

Arrest Before Protest

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was placed under preventive arrest at Delhi airport ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The three were released on Sunday on the condition that they would not breach the peace for a year.

Dipke later travelled to his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, arriving late on Sunday night. He also visited the site where his grandmother’s final rites had been performed.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Petition Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Under Scrutiny In Supreme Court, Hearing Likely Tomorrow

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Oct 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc Protest Live Updates: INDIA Bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ Plea Names CEC; Rahul Gandhi Leaves SC After Filing Formalities
INDIA Bloc’s ‘Vote Chori’ Plea Names CEC; Rahul Gandhi Leaves Supreme Court
India
Rahul Gandhi’s Petition Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Under Scrutiny In Supreme Court, Hearing Likely Tomorrow
LoP Rahul’s Petition Against CEC Filed In SC Under Scrutiny, Hearing Likely Tuesday
India
Punjab Final Voter List Released After SIR, Over 13.6 Lakh Names Deleted
Punjab Final Voter List Released After SIR, Over 13.6 Lakh Names Deleted
India
Supreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27
Supreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP MP Rajiv Rai Confronts Police Over Delivery Workers’ Harassment, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Politics: BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Allegations Against MP Bimol Akoijam
Delhi Protest: Congress Workers Gather Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s March as BJP Mahila Morcha Protests
Supreme Court News: Rahul Gandhi Plans March as CJI Rejects Opposition’s Meeting Request
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead of March Over Constitutional Institutions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget