Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc filed SC petition over ECI irregularities.

Petition questions ECI transparency, alleging recent election irregularities.

Supreme Court directs hearing Tuesday for this urgent matter.

The legal team of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The petition has been registered by the Supreme Court Registry under diary number 64196/2026.

According to information received, the petition was filed at 4:37 pm on October 12, 2026.

The Supreme Court has directed its Registry to complete the procedural formalities for the petition on Monday and rectify any deficiencies, if found, so that it can be listed for a hearing on Tuesday. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant may hear the matter.

11 INDIA Bloc Leaders Sign Petition

The petition has been jointly filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other senior INDIA bloc leaders. The petitioners include Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, M A Baby, D Raja, Mahua Maji, Supriya Sule and E T Mohammed Basheer.

Advocate Prasanna S is representing the petitioners in the matter. The petition names four respondents: the Election Commission of India and three election officials — Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The petition raises questions about transparency and fairness in the functioning of the Election Commission. Although the full text of the petition has not yet been made public, it is believed to refer to alleged irregularities in recent elections, voter lists and the electoral process.

Petition May Be Listed For Urgent Hearing

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the petition may be listed for an urgent hearing on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi has previously accused the Election Commission of alleged vote theft and bias. Through this legal challenge, the Opposition has approached the Supreme Court over its concerns.

INDIA Bloc March Stopped Near Supreme Court

On Monday, October 12, police stopped INDIA bloc leaders marching towards the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders were halted on Bhagwan Das Road, where police had erected barricades at two points.

Congress workers and members of other Opposition parties removed the first barricade. They were stopped at the second barricade near the Supreme Court.