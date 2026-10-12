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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27

Supreme Court To Hear All Petitions Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Together On October 27

The Supreme Couty is all set to hear the petitions against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 27.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court will hear all CEC petitions October 27.
  • Opposition marched, filed Supreme Court petition against CEC.
  • Rahul Gandhi demanded CEC resignation, alleging electoral irregularities.

The Supreme Court will hear all petitions against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar together on October 27. Petitions concerning various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and Form 6, have been clubbed together for the hearing.

This came amid the protest led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit the street and started march towards the Supreme Court to challenge Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities. While the Opposition leaders took to the streets, their legal team filed a petition against the poll panel chief over alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

The stretch between Connaught Place and Mandi House saw a large gathering of protesters, with security tightened across the national capital. Leaders of the Opposition alliance assembled near the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction for the march, organised under the banner “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy.”

The march marks an escalation in the INDIA bloc’s campaign against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded Kumar’s resignation, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

Rahul Gandhi Says Fight Will Continue

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi told a press conference at the Congress headquarters that the Opposition’s campaign would continue until the Election Commission’s leadership changed, the Constitution was upheld and the electoral system was overhauled.

Addressing the Chief Election Commissioner, Gandhi said, “Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake.”

He also alleged that Kumar was under pressure over the accusations, saying, “We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly, ‘you will not survive as CEC’.”

INDIA Bloc Seeks Supreme Court Intervention

Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who had directed the alliance to file a petition. The Opposition subsequently decided to approach the Supreme Court over its allegations of “vote theft”.

“We had written a letter to the CJI. He directed us to file a petition. Now, leaders of the INDIA alliance will march to the Supreme Court against ‘vote theft’ and file the petition,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He appealed to citizens across political affiliations to join the march or express support from wherever they were, arguing that the issue concerned the future of democracy and the Constitution rather than any individual party or politician.

“In this fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, fellow citizens, let us march step in step with us. Reach Connaught Place and become part of this march. If you can’t come, raise your voice from wherever you are!” he wrote, using the hashtag #ChaloDilli.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Supreme Court hear petitions against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The Supreme Court will hear all petitions against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar together on October 27. These petitions address various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and Form 6.

Why are Opposition leaders protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, are protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft) and electoral irregularities. They marched to the Supreme Court to file a petition.

What has Rahul Gandhi demanded from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Rahul Gandhi has demanded Kumar's resignation and alleged electoral irregularities. He also called for a change in the Election Commission's leadership and an overhaul of the electoral system.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Breaking News ABP Live Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi
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