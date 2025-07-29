Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Hindu-Bharatiya' Shouting Match Erupts In Lok Sabha After Priyanka Gandhi Names Pahalgam Attack Victims

'Hindu-Bharatiya' Shouting Match Erupts In Lok Sabha After Priyanka Gandhi Names Pahalgam Attack Victims

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:57 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reading of the names of the 25 Indian victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday led to a shouting match, with the treasury benches emphasising their identities as "Hindu" and the opposition MPs replying with a loud "Bharatiya".

Priyanka Gandhi read out the names of the 25 Indians who were killed in the attack, asserting that she was doing this so that every member of the House realises that "they too were human beings like us, not pawns in some political game".

"They too were sons of this country. They too are martyrs of this country. All of us have a responsibility towards their families, they have the right to know the truth," she said.

As the Congress MP read out the first name, the treasury benches shouted: "Hindu", to which she replied "Bharatiya".

During the debate, several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pointed out that the Pahalgam terror attack victims were killed in cold blood after being asked about their religious identity.

The shouting match continued with every name that Priyanka Gandhi took, which was emblematic of the charged atmosphere of the special discussion in the Lok Sabha on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam".

Priyanka Gandhi ended naming the victims with a loud "Jai Hind". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi CONGRESS Pahalgam Terror Attack
