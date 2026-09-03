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English NewsNewsIndia‘People Running Out Of patience’: Abhijeet Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Publicly Show University Degrees

‘People Running Out Of patience’: Abhijeet Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Publicly Show University Degrees

Abhijeet Dipke has challenged PM Modi to publicly show their degrees, saying he is ready to present his Boston University degree amid the ongoing controversy.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A social media clip questioned Dipke's Boston University graduation records.

The controversy over Abhijeet Dipke’s educational credentials has taken a fresh political turn, with the Cockroach Janta Party founder challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly display their respective degrees. Dipke said he was ready to show his Boston University degree and suggested that both he and PM Modi make their educational documents public to settle the issue.

His remarks came after questions were raised on social media over his claim of having studied at the US university. 

Dipke’s Challenge

In a post on X, Dipke said people had been waiting impatiently to see his degree and questioned why those demanding his credentials had not raised similar questions about PM Modi’s degree.

He invited the Prime Minister to show their degrees publicly, arguing that doing so would bring the controversy to an end. This is not the first time Dipke has made such a challenge. He had previously linked questions about his education to the debate surrounding PM Modi’s academic qualifications.

Also Read: SIR Voter Roll Exercise: 13.37 Crore Names Left Out Across 30 States, 5 Top The List

What Sparked The Row?

A social media clip from the podcast circulated claims that an alleged search of Boston University records did not find evidence of Dipke’s graduation. However, the report noted that this remains an allegation and does not by itself establish that his degree claim is false.

Dipke has previously said that he studied at Boston University through a scholarship. His educational background had also faced questions earlier, including from Maharashtra-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari, who questioned how the cost of studying in the US was financed.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Removes Konda Surekha From Cabinet With Immediate Effect

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Abhijeet Dipke Degree
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