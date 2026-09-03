Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A social media clip questioned Dipke's Boston University graduation records.

The controversy over Abhijeet Dipke’s educational credentials has taken a fresh political turn, with the Cockroach Janta Party founder challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly display their respective degrees. Dipke said he was ready to show his Boston University degree and suggested that both he and PM Modi make their educational documents public to settle the issue.

His remarks came after questions were raised on social media over his claim of having studied at the US university.

Dipke’s Challenge

In a post on X, Dipke said people had been waiting impatiently to see his degree and questioned why those demanding his credentials had not raised similar questions about PM Modi’s degree.

People are really running out of patience waiting to see my degree.



Makes me wonder how they’ve managed for 12 years without seeing the Prime Minister’s.



Sir @narendramodi, let’s both show our degrees and put an end to this? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 3, 2026

He invited the Prime Minister to show their degrees publicly, arguing that doing so would bring the controversy to an end. This is not the first time Dipke has made such a challenge. He had previously linked questions about his education to the debate surrounding PM Modi’s academic qualifications.

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What Sparked The Row?

A social media clip from the podcast circulated claims that an alleged search of Boston University records did not find evidence of Dipke’s graduation. However, the report noted that this remains an allegation and does not by itself establish that his degree claim is false.

Dipke has previously said that he studied at Boston University through a scholarship. His educational background had also faced questions earlier, including from Maharashtra-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari, who questioned how the cost of studying in the US was financed.

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