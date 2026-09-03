SIR Voter Roll Exercise: 13.37 Crore Names Left Out Across 30 States, 5 Top The List

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has resulted in 13.37 crore names being left out of draft voter lists across 30 states and Union Territories, equivalent to 14.1% of the pre-SIR electorate. The scale of the exercise varies sharply across regions, with Maharashtra recording the highest number of exclusions at 2.07 crore, followed by Karnataka with 1.08 crore. Delhi has recorded the highest proportion of deletions at 32.8%, according to Election Commission data.

13.37 Crore Names Out

The SIR has been conducted in three phases, beginning with Bihar, followed by nine states and three Union Territories in the second phase. The third phase covers 16 states and three Union Territories.

The latest data shows that Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of names left out of the draft rolls, at about 2.07 crore. Karnataka follows with around 1.08 crore, while Telangana has recorded 73.39 lakh exclusions.

Delhi accounts for 47.57 lakh names, while Andhra Pradesh has seen 44.90 lakh names left out of the draft rolls.

In percentage terms, Delhi has recorded the sharpest reduction, with 32.8% of its pre-SIR electorate not appearing in the draft roll. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu follows at 29.6%, Telangana at 21.7% and Maharashtra at 21.1%, according to ECI figures.

The numbers refer to draft electoral rolls, meaning the exercise is not yet the final determination of who will remain on the electoral register. Voters whose names have been left out can seek inclusion during the claims and objections process before the final rolls are published.

All figures and state-wise data in this section are based on data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Why Names Are Being Left Out

The reasons for exclusions vary. In Maharashtra, the draft-roll data includes voters classified as permanently shifted, absent or untraceable, deceased, or enrolled at multiple locations.

The exercise has also brought renewed attention to the difference between intensive revision and the routine updating of electoral rolls. Unlike regular summary revisions, SIR involves preparing electoral rolls afresh and requires registered electors to submit enumeration forms and establish their eligibility under the prescribed process.

The Election Commission has maintained that the draft stage provides an opportunity for genuine voters to challenge exclusions and seek restoration of their names. In Delhi, for instance, voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can file claims for inclusion until September 30, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on November 4.

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How To Check Your Name

Voters can check whether their name appears in the draft electoral roll through the Election Commission’s voter services portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or the Voter Helpline app. They can search using their EPIC number or other elector details. If an eligible voter’s name is missing from the draft list, they can file a claim for inclusion using Form 6 during the claims and objections period.

Form 8 can be used to correct details in the electoral roll, while Form 7 can be used to raise an objection to a proposed inclusion or seek deletion of an existing entry. Voters can also approach their Booth Level Officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for assistance.

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