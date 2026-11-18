Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED challenged Azam Khan's interim bail in Supreme Court.

ED argued High Court granted bail without full response.

Allahabad HC questioned ED's mala fide intent during arrest.

Supreme Court will hear the matter on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case linked to Jauhar University.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s bench and sought an early hearing. Raju argued that the claim that Khan had not been informed of the grounds for his arrest was incorrect.

The Supreme Court said the matter would be listed for hearing on Thursday. During the proceedings, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was part of the bench, remarked, “If he remains out on interim bail, no sky will fall.”

Why ED Has Challenged Azam Khan’s Interim Bail

The ED argued that the Allahabad High Court did not give the agency sufficient opportunity to file its complete response before passing the interim bail order.

The agency also objected to the High Court not considering its request to seek a report from the trial court clarifying whether documents related to Khan’s arrest had been served on him.

The ED further submitted that the High Court passed the interim order in haste, making it appear as though it had delivered a final verdict in the matter.

Azam Khan Was Granted Interim Bail On Tuesday

The Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan on Tuesday, November 18, in the money laundering case linked to Jauhar University. The court also made strong observations against the central agency.

Khan is currently lodged in Dasna jail in Uttar Pradesh and was scheduled to be released on Wednesday. The ED moved the Supreme Court as his release approached.

The agency had arrested Khan on October 31, immediately after he secured bail in another case and was released from Rampur jail.

What Allahabad High Court Said About ED’s Action

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh observed that the ED’s decision to take Khan into custody right outside the jail gate indicated mala fide intent and an improper motive behind the action.

The High Court also held that, prima facie, the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had not been strictly followed during Khan’s arrest.