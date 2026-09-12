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English NewsNewsBRICS New Delhi Declaration: Aggression To Be Condemned, Dialogue Push Amid West Asia War

BRICS New Delhi Declaration: Aggression To Be Condemned, Dialogue Push Amid West Asia War

The declaration will “deplore” all kinds of aggression without naming any country, a move that assumes significance amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BRICS nations agreed on joint declaration condemning aggression.
  • Declaration emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.
  • Indian Sherpas facilitated consensus amid West Asia differences.

The BRICS group of countries has agreed on a joint declaration for the ongoing summit, with the BRICS New Delhi Declaration expected to be issued on Saturday evening.

The declaration will “deplore” all kinds of aggression without naming any country, a move that assumes significance amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The statement will stress that “dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward” to end conflicts.

ALSO READ: Madhuri The Elephant Completes Year-Long Treatment At Vantara, Set To Return To Kolhapur

BRICS Declaration Comes After Differences Over West Asia

The agreement marks a breakthrough as differences had emerged between Iran and the UAE over Tehran's war with the US.

The declaration can therefore be viewed as a major win for the Indian Sherpas, who had been engaged in talks for days ahead of the summit to work out a consensus on the joint leaders' declaration.

The BRICS Sherpas were negotiating the language of the statement as differences remained over how the situation in West Asia should be addressed.

Both Iran and the UAE are India's close allies.

Modi Meets Iran, UAE Leaders Amid West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.

The meeting was the second between the two leaders in less than two weeks. Modi and Pezeshkian discussed India-Iran relations, with the broader situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

Modi described Pezeshkian's trip to India as “more special because it is his first visit” to the country.

On Saturday, PM Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Putin And Xi Hold Hands At BRICS Summit; Send Strong Unity Message

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main theme of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration?

The declaration will deplore all forms of aggression without naming any country. It will also stress that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to end conflicts.

Why was reaching an agreement on the BRICS declaration significant?

The agreement marks a breakthrough as Iran and the UAE had differences over addressing the West Asia situation. Indian Sherpas successfully negotiated a consensus on the joint declaration.

Which leaders did PM Modi meet during the BRICS summit?

Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Asia War BRICS Summit Delhi BRICS New Delhi Declaration Aggression To Be Condemned Dialogue Push
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