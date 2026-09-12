BRICS New Delhi Declaration: Aggression To Be Condemned, Dialogue Push Amid West Asia War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BRICS nations agreed on joint declaration condemning aggression.

Declaration emphasizes dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

Indian Sherpas facilitated consensus amid West Asia differences.

The BRICS group of countries has agreed on a joint declaration for the ongoing summit, with the BRICS New Delhi Declaration expected to be issued on Saturday evening.

The declaration will “deplore” all kinds of aggression without naming any country, a move that assumes significance amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Swagatam BRICS leaders for the 2026 Summit. pic.twitter.com/SkmO9rV2Kf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

The statement will stress that “dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward” to end conflicts.

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BRICS Declaration Comes After Differences Over West Asia

The agreement marks a breakthrough as differences had emerged between Iran and the UAE over Tehran's war with the US.

The declaration can therefore be viewed as a major win for the Indian Sherpas, who had been engaged in talks for days ahead of the summit to work out a consensus on the joint leaders' declaration.

The BRICS Sherpas were negotiating the language of the statement as differences remained over how the situation in West Asia should be addressed.

Both Iran and the UAE are India's close allies.

Modi Meets Iran, UAE Leaders Amid West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday.

The meeting was the second between the two leaders in less than two weeks. Modi and Pezeshkian discussed India-Iran relations, with the broader situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

Modi described Pezeshkian's trip to India as “more special because it is his first visit” to the country.

On Saturday, PM Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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