Madhuri The Elephant Completes Year-Long Treatment At Vantara, Set To Return To Kolhapur

Madhuri, an elephant who was brought to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised medical care, has completed more than a year of treatment and rehabilitation and is now set to return to Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. She has lived in the region for more than three decades.

Madhuri arrived at the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre with several long-standing health problems, including advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and serious mobility difficulties. Her condition was linked to years of restricted movement and prolonged exposure to hard concrete surfaces.

Treatment focused on mobility and foot health

At Vantara, Madhuri underwent a structured rehabilitation programme involving veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. The treatment was aimed at managing her chronic conditions while improving her ability to move and supporting her overall recovery.

Her care included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, specialised foot care and a targeted nutrition plan. Her health and progress were also monitored regularly by the medical and caregiving teams.

According to the information shared by Vantara, Madhuri had spent extended periods tethered in chains, which restricted her natural movement and contributed to joint stiffness and mobility problems. Despite these difficulties, she continued to be used during festivals and public processions, including being made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads while restrained with ropes.

Rehabilitation also included social interaction

Madhuri's rehabilitation was not limited to treating her physical health. The care programme also focused on her emotional well-being following years of restricted movement and captivity.

She wanted to stay with the other elephants at Vantara, and this bond clearly helped her heal. She specifically formed a strong connection with the other elephants.

Under the guidance of Anant Ambani, Madhuri received care from the centre's multidisciplinary team throughout her stay. The programme combined medical treatment with daily care and behavioural support.

Supreme Court-appointed panel assessed her recovery

Madhuri's return to Maharashtra follows an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed her improved health condition.

Following the assessment, the required approvals and transit permits were granted for her transfer from Gujarat to Maharashtra. Vantara said Madhuri has now been declared fit to return after a review of her health and recovery.

Her journey to Kolhapur will take place in a specially equipped elephant ambulance. Members of Vantara's veterinary and care team will accompany her during the transfer to provide medical supervision and help ensure her comfort and safety.

Madhuri to return to Nandani Math

Madhuri is now expected to return to Nandani Math in Kolhapur, where she has spent more than 30 years. The transfer marks the next stage of her care following more than a year at Vantara.

The centre said her treatment was undertaken with a focus on improving her physical condition, mobility and emotional well-being. Her return comes after her recovery was assessed and the necessary permissions were secured.

Vantara said the transfer is part of its continued commitment to Madhuri's well-being. Anant Ambani also ensured that she received comprehensive medical treatment and rehabilitation during her stay at the centre.

With her treatment and rehabilitation programme completed, Madhuri will now continue her journey back to Maharashtra, accompanied by the team that has cared for her during her recovery.