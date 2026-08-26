Nearly 400 Kailash-Bound Pilgrims Missing As Flash Floods Devastate Nepal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal flash floods caused 384 pilgrims to lose contact.

105 Indians, 37 NRIs are among missing 384 individuals.

Floods destroyed infrastructure, impeding access, prompting major rescue.

Nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims have lost contact after devastating flash floods swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, destroying roads, damaging critical infrastructure and cutting off access to the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint. Among those reported missing are 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, according to preliminary figures from the Nepal Tourism Board.

The disaster struck the Bhote Koshi River early Wednesday, leaving rescue teams racing to establish contact with travellers stranded in the worst-hit areas.

105 Indians Among Missing

The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers have been reported missing from the affected areas, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals. Of the foreign nationals, 105 are Indian citizens and 37 are NRIs. The list remains preliminary and is being verified with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.

The missing travellers were preparing to cross into Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when the sudden flood hit the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area. The surge swept away roads, bridges and other infrastructure, leaving parts of the border region inaccessible.

At least 59 of the missing Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to a travel agency cited by The New Indian Express.

Also Read: Terrifying Video Captures Raging Floodwaters Sweeping Through Rasuwa In Nepal

14 Helicopters Join Rescue

Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and the Nepal Army have been mobilised for search-and-rescue operations, with 14 helicopters deployed to reach affected areas. Nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at Timure near the Nepal-China border are also reported missing.

The flooding has caused widespread destruction across Rasuwa, with homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure damaged or swept away. The disaster has also disrupted access to the Nepal-China border and affected communities along the Bhote Koshi River.

Authorities are working to verify the condition and whereabouts of the missing travellers. Families and travel agencies are also trying to establish contact as communications remain disrupted in parts of the region.

Officials have received preliminary information that a landslide may have temporarily blocked a river in Tibet before the accumulated water burst through, triggering the destructive surge.

Nepal has launched a major emergency response, while India has offered humanitarian assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured India’s full support for rescue and relief operations.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help