Pet First | 5 Everyday Mistakes That Could Put Your Furry Friend At Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Do not skip vital heartworm prevention medication.

Being a responsible pet parent involves more than providing food, shelter and affection. Sometimes, everyday habits that appear harmless can unknowingly put a pet's health and safety at risk. From leaving food available throughout the day to allowing pets to roam freely inside a moving car, certain mistakes can have serious consequences.

5 Common mistakes pet parents should avoid to keep their furry companions healthy, safe and comfortable.

1. Leaving Food Out Throughout The Day

Allowing dogs and cats to eat whenever they want may seem convenient, but unrestricted access to food can encourage overeating. This can eventually lead to obesity and increase the risk of health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and even certain types of cancer.

Pet parents should establish a structured feeding routine instead of keeping food bowls filled throughout the day. Offering meals at fixed times and monitoring portion sizes can help maintain a healthy weight.

However, feeding schedules may differ depending on a pet's age, health condition and dietary requirements. Animals with conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease may need a specialised feeding routine, so consulting a veterinarian is important.

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2. Choosing The Wrong Collar Size

A collar that is either too tight or too loose can create safety problems for pets, particularly dogs. A tight collar can put excessive pressure on the neck and potentially damage the windpipe, while a loose one can cause injuries when a dog suddenly pulls during a walk.

An improperly fitted collar can also make it easier for pets to slip out and run away, putting them at risk of road accidents or getting lost.

Pet parents can follow the two-finger rule while checking a collar's fit. Ideally, two fingers should comfortably fit between the collar and the pet's neck. A properly fitted harness is another option for walks, as it distributes pressure across the chest and body rather than concentrating it around the neck.

For cats, breakaway collars are preferable because they can release if the collar gets caught on something.

3. Allowing Pets To Roam Freely Inside A Moving Car

Taking pets along for a drive can be enjoyable, but allowing them to move freely inside a moving vehicle can put their lives at risk. During sudden braking or an accident, an unsecured animal can be thrown around and suffer serious injuries.

Smaller pets may also crawl underneath the driver's pedals, potentially causing an accident. Even when no collision occurs, an unsecured pet could escape if someone opens the car door without realising the animal is inside.

To prevent such situations, pet parents should always secure their animals during car journeys. Dogs can travel safely using a suitable pet seat belt attached to a harness, while cats should be placed inside a properly secured carrier. For longer journeys, using an appropriately sized crate can also help keep pets comfortable and protected.

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4. Exposing Pets To Secondhand Smoke

Smoking can harm pets just as it harms humans. Exposure to secondhand smoke can increase their risk of developing serious health problems, as harmful chemicals and particles can enter their bodies through inhalation.

Dogs and cats living in homes where people smoke may regularly breathe in these harmful substances. E-cigarettes are not a completely safe alternative either. Pets can become seriously ill if they inhale the vapour or accidentally ingest nicotine-containing liquid.

Pet parents who smoke should avoid doing so inside their homes or vehicles. Smoking outdoors, away from pets, can reduce their exposure. Family members and visitors should also be requested not to smoke around animals.

5. Skipping Heartworm Prevention

Heartworm disease is another serious health concern that pet parents should not overlook. It is caused by parasitic worms transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Both dogs and cats can be affected by the disease.

In dogs, heartworms can damage the lungs, heart and arteries, while infected cats may develop long-term respiratory problems. If left untreated, the condition can become life-threatening.

Regular preventive medication is important to protect pets against heartworm infection. Depending on the prescribed product, prevention may involve monthly, six-monthly or yearly medication.

Pet parents should follow their veterinarian's recommendations and avoid missing scheduled doses. Prevention is particularly important because treating an established heartworm infection can be complicated and may involve medication, restricted physical activity, supportive care and hospitalisation.

How Pet Parents Can Keep Their Animals Safe

Small changes in everyday habits can make a significant difference to a pet's overall well-being. Maintaining a proper feeding schedule, choosing suitable walking equipment, securing animals during car journeys and preventing exposure to cigarette smoke are important steps.

Regular veterinary consultations and timely preventive care can also help identify potential health risks before they become serious problems. Responsible pet parenting means recognising that even seemingly harmless habits can affect an animal's health and taking the necessary steps to protect them.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]