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English NewsLifestyle7 Homemade Desserts That Give Leftover Diwali Sweets A Creative Twist

7 Homemade Desserts That Give Leftover Diwali Sweets A Creative Twist

Have leftover Diwali sweets at home? Try these seven creative dessert ideas, from kaju katli cheesecake and motichoor truffles to gulab jamun ice cream and jalebi waffles.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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  • Jalebis can top waffles; ensure sweets are fresh for consumption.

Diwali may be over, but boxes of leftover mithai often remain in many households. From kaju katli and motichoor laddoos to gulab jamun and barfi, these traditional sweets can sometimes be difficult to finish before they lose their freshness. Instead of letting them go to waste, you can reuse them to prepare interesting desserts at home. With a few additional ingredients and simple preparation techniques, leftover sweets can be transformed into delicious treats with a modern twist.

Whether you want to experiment with fusion desserts or prepare something special for your family, here are seven creative ways to give leftover Diwali sweets a new lease of life.

1. Kaju Katli Cheesecake

Kaju katli can be used to prepare a rich and creamy cheesecake with an Indian twist. Crush the leftover kaju katli and incorporate it into the cheesecake filling or use small pieces as a topping. The cashew flavour complements the creamy texture of the dessert, creating an interesting combination of traditional mithai and a classic cheesecake.

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2. Motichoor Laddoo Truffles

Leftover motichoor laddoos can be transformed into delicious bite-sized truffles. Crumble the laddoos, shape the mixture into small balls and coat them with melted chocolate. You can also garnish them with chopped nuts or chocolate sprinkles. These truffles are easy to prepare and make an attractive addition to a dessert platter.

3. Besan Barfi Brownies

Give regular chocolate brownies an Indian makeover by adding leftover besan barfi. Cut the barfi into small pieces and mix them into the brownie batter before baking. The nutty flavour of gram flour combines well with chocolate, while the barfi adds sweetness and a distinct texture to the dessert.

4. Coconut Barfi Macarons

Coconut barfi can be used as a filling for homemade macarons. Prepare or use ready-made macaron shells and sandwich a layer of crumbled coconut barfi between them. The combination of crisp macaron shells and the rich coconut flavour creates a unique fusion dessert that can be served on special occasions.

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5. Gulab Jamun Ice Cream

One of the easiest ways to reuse leftover gulab jamuns is to pair them with vanilla ice cream. Cut the gulab jamuns into smaller pieces and serve them with a generous scoop of ice cream. You can also add chopped nuts, chocolate sauce or a little rose syrup for additional flavour. The combination of soft gulab jamuns and chilled ice cream makes for a delicious dessert.

6. Jalebi Waffles

Leftover jalebis can add an interesting Indian twist to waffles. Place small pieces of jalebi over freshly prepared waffles and serve them with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. The crisp texture and sugary flavour of jalebi complement the soft waffles, making this combination an indulgent dessert option.

7. Laddoo Panna Cotta

Panna cotta can also be given an Indian makeover using leftover laddoos. Crumble the laddoos and use them as a flavourful topping or incorporate them into the dessert preparation, depending on their consistency. The creamy texture of panna cotta combined with the familiar taste of traditional mithai makes for an interesting fusion treat.

Make The Most Of Your Leftover Diwali Mithai

Leftover Diwali sweets can be used in several creative ways instead of being served in their usual form. Whether it is a chocolate-coated motichoor truffle, a gulab jamun ice cream combination, or a kaju katli cheesecake, these dessert ideas offer an opportunity to experiment with familiar festive flavours.

However, make sure the leftover sweets have been stored properly and are still fresh before using them. Avoid using mithai that shows signs of spoilage or has an unusual smell or texture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there anything important to remember when reusing leftover sweets?

Always ensure the leftover sweets have been stored properly and are still fresh before using them. Avoid any mithai that shows signs of spoilage or has an unusual smell or texture.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Sweets Leftover Diwali Sweets Fusion Desserts Kaju Katli
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