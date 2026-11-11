ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleIs 6 AM To 12 PM The Most Dangerous Time For Heart Attacks? Experts Weigh In

Is 6 AM To 12 PM The Most Dangerous Time For Heart Attacks? Experts Weigh In

Heart attacks are more frequently reported during morning hours. Experts explain how hormonal changes, rising blood pressure and the body's biological clock may increase cardiovascular risks.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Consistent sleep, stress management, medical advice lower heart risk.

Heart attacks are often reported more frequently during the morning hours, particularly between 6 AM and 12 PM. While several factors can contribute to a cardiac emergency, the body's natural biological clock, hormonal changes and fluctuations in blood pressure may play an important role in increasing the risk during this period.

The human body follows a 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates various functions, including sleep, hormone production, heart rate and blood pressure. As the body transitions from sleep to wakefulness, several physiological changes take place that can put additional pressure on the cardiovascular system.

Why Does Heart Attack Risk Increase In The Morning?

During the early morning hours, the body moves from a resting state to an active one. The brain signals the release of hormones that prepare the body for daily activities. As a result, levels of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline rise, causing the heart rate and blood pressure to increase.

Blood vessels may also become slightly narrower during this period. While these changes are a normal part of the body's waking process, they can create additional strain on the heart, particularly among people who already have narrowed arteries or underlying cardiovascular conditions.

ALSO READ | 137 Cancer Medicines Become Cheaper: How Drug Prices Are Determined In India

What Do Experts Say About Morning Heart Attacks?

According to Dr Udgeeth Dhir, as reported by The Times of India (TOI), heart attacks are more frequently observed between 6 AM and 12 PM. During this period, the body enters an activation phase, characterised by rising levels of cortisol and adrenaline.

These hormonal changes can cause a sudden increase in blood pressure and heart rate. Blood may also become more prone to clotting, further increasing the risk of a cardiac event.

People with plaque buildup in their coronary arteries may be particularly vulnerable. When the pressure on the arteries increases, an existing plaque deposit can rupture. The body responds to this rupture by forming a blood clot to repair the affected area. However, if the clot blocks blood flow to the heart, it can trigger a heart attack.

Research published in the European Heart Journal has also examined how the body's biological changes during the morning can influence cardiovascular risk.

What Happens To The Heart As The Day Progresses?

As the day advances, the body's hormonal activity gradually changes. Cortisol levels begin to settle, while blood pressure and heart rate may become more stable.

According to Dr Dhir, the body generally enters a more relaxed state during the evening, which may reduce the likelihood of sudden cardiovascular events associated with the morning activation phase.

However, this does not mean that heart attacks cannot occur later in the day. Factors such as heavy meals, alcohol consumption, mental stress and sudden physical exertion can also put pressure on the cardiovascular system.

The underlying problem often develops over several years, as fatty deposits gradually accumulate inside the arteries, making them narrower and less flexible.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Itchy, Red Eyes After Diwali? 7 Ways To Protect Your Eyes From Firecracker Smoke And Pollution

Can Lifestyle Habits Increase Morning Heart Attack Risk?

Daily habits can influence the body's natural biological rhythm and overall heart health. Irregular sleeping patterns, eating late at night and persistent stress may disrupt the circadian rhythm and affect cardiovascular health.

Poor sleep and an inconsistent daily routine have also been associated with an increased risk of heart-related problems.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and adopting healthier daily habits can help support heart health. Some important measures include:

  • Maintain regular sleep timings: Try to go to bed and wake up at approximately the same time every day.

  • Avoid heavy late-night meals: Opt for lighter dinners and avoid eating too close to bedtime.

  • Manage stress: Practise relaxation techniques and make time for activities that help reduce mental stress.

  • Start mornings gradually: Avoid sudden strenuous physical activity immediately after waking up, particularly if you have an existing heart condition.

  • Follow medical advice: People with high blood pressure, diabetes or known heart disease should follow their prescribed treatment and monitoring routine.

Morning hours may place additional demands on the heart because of natural hormonal and blood pressure changes. Understanding these patterns, maintaining healthy routines and managing existing risk factors can help reduce cardiovascular risks.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

How can one reduce the risk of a morning heart attack?

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding heavy late-night meals, managing stress, and starting mornings gradually can help. Following medical advice for existing conditions is also crucial to reduce risks.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Attack Heart Health Cardiovascular Health Morning Heart Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Burnt Your Hand While Lighting Crackers? Know The Right First Aid And Mistakes To Avoid
Burnt Your Hand While Lighting Crackers? Know The Right First Aid And Mistakes To Avoid
Lifestyle
Doc Talk: Why A Normal BMI Doesn't Always Mean Good Metabolic Health
Doc Talk: Why A Normal BMI Doesn't Always Mean Good Metabolic Health
Lifestyle
New COVID Variant PJ.2.1 On The Rise, Are Current Vaccines Effective?
New COVID Variant PJ.2.1 On The Rise, Are Current Vaccines Effective?
Lifestyle
Pet First | Winter Dehydration Is A Real Risk For Pets; 8 Ways To Keep Them Hydrated All Season
Pet First | Winter Dehydration Is A Real Risk For Pets; 8 Ways To Keep Them Hydrated All Season
Advertisement

Videos

Demonetisation Attack: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on the 10th Anniversary of Note Ban
Diwali Debate: Yogi Adityanath Hits Back at Congress Over Pollution Remarks
Hijack Threat: Air India Flight to Mumbai Receives Hijack Warning at Kolkata Airport
Dalit Battle: BSP and SP Intensify Their Fight for Uttar Pradesh’s Dalit Vote Bank
Third Front: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad Set to Announce Alliance in Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget