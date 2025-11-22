Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentWant To Buy Gold Cheaply? Guide To Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

Want To Buy Gold Cheaply? Guide To Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

Here's a brief guide to Sovereign Gold Bonds, their benefits, taxation perks, and how to invest during RBI’s subscription windows without buying physical gold.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold has always held a special place in Indian households, as a symbol of security, an investment, and a long-term store of value.

However, buying physical gold comes with concerns: storage hassles, making charges, and purity verification.

That’s where Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer a smarter, government-backed alternative for those looking to invest in gold without the drawbacks of owning the metal physically.

Below is a simple, clear explainer on the benefits, taxation rules, and subscription cycles of SGBs.

What Makes Sovereign Gold Bonds a Smart Investment?

SGBs are issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India, giving them a strong layer of credibility and safety.

Unlike gold coins or jewellery, you don’t have to worry about purity or storage, your holdings exist in digital or certificate form.

One of the biggest advantages is the 2.5% annual interest paid on the initial investment amount (paid semi-annually), which no form of physical gold offers.

In addition, the value of the bond tracks the market price of 999-purity gold, allowing investors to benefit from long-term price appreciation. Since there are no making charges or risk of theft, the overall cost of owning gold through SGBs is significantly lower.

Note that SGBs can be redeemed or sold after 5 years, which is important to know for investors who may be concerned about liquidity.

How Are SGBs Taxed?

Sovereign Gold Bonds offer one of the most favourable tax treatments among gold investment options.

If you stay invested until maturity, typically eight years, the capital gains on redemption are entirely tax-free, a benefit not available on physical gold or gold ETFs.

For those who choose to exit early, interest earned is added to your taxable income and taxed as per your slab.

If the bonds are sold on the stock exchange before maturity, standard capital gains rules apply, depending on whether the holding period qualifies as short-term or long-term.

When Can You Buy SGBs?

SGBs aren’t available year-round; they open for subscription in specific tranches announced by the RBI several times a year.

During these windows, investors can apply through banks, post offices, stockbrokers, or online platforms. They can also be purchased from the secondary market, although prices there depend on demand and liquidity.

For anyone planning to diversify their portfolio or accumulate gold for future needs, SGBs provide a cost-effective, secure, and tax-efficient route, arguably the best way to own gold in modern times.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Sovereign Gold Bonds Gold India SGB How To Buy Sgb When To Buy Sgb Best Sgb Buying Window Sgb Tax Sgb Taxation Buy Gold SGB Benefits Buy SGB Online SGB RBI Issue Gold Investment India SGB Interest Rate SGB Maturity Benefits
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget