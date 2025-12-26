Reliance Foundation Hospital has expanded its healthcare footprint with the launch of a new specialised care wing named JEEVAN, reinforcing its focus on patient-centric and humane medical care. The new facility brings together oncology and dialysis services in a dedicated space designed to offer both clinical excellence and emotional support to patients navigating long and demanding treatment journeys.

The foundation plaque of the new wing was unveiled by Smt. Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with Shri Mukesh Ambani, Smt. Purnima Dalal, and Ms. Mamtha Dalal, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s growing network of advanced care facilities.

The JEEVAN wing has been established in memory of Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, the late father of Nita M. Ambani. Hospital authorities described the initiative as a tribute to the values he stood for, including kindness, empathy, service to others, and respect for life. These principles are reflected in both the design philosophy and the care approach of the new facility.

Advanced Oncology and Dialysis Services

JEEVAN consolidates multiple specialised medical services, offering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and dialysis in a single integrated care environment. This unified structure is intended to simplify patient movement across departments and ensure continuity of care, particularly for individuals who require prolonged or multi-disciplinary treatment.

Among the standout features of the new wing is its Paediatric Chemotherapy Ward. The area has been designed to create a child-friendly atmosphere that prioritises comfort, emotional reassurance, and a sense of safety while maintaining strict clinical standards. The hospital said the ward aims to make treatment less intimidating for young patients and their families.

Critical Care and Patient-Centric Design

The new wing is supported by round-the-clock specialised critical care services, ensuring that patients have access to immediate medical intervention whenever required. Hospital officials noted that every aspect of JEEVAN, from infrastructure planning to care protocols, has been developed with a strong focus on safety, compassion, and patient comfort.

Leadership at the hospital reiterated that healing is not limited to medical procedures alone. The institution believes emotional support, dignity, and humane interaction play an equally vital role in patient recovery. JEEVAN, they said, reflects this philosophy by blending advanced medical infrastructure with a deeply empathetic care model.

With the addition of the JEEVAN wing, Reliance Foundation Hospital continues to strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery, further underlining its commitment to combining modern medical science with compassion-led patient care.