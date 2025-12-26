Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentReliance Foundation Hospital Opens ‘JEEVAN’ Wing, Brings Oncology and Dialysis Care Under One Roof

Reliance Foundation Hospital Opens ‘JEEVAN’ Wing, Brings Oncology and Dialysis Care Under One Roof

Reliance Foundation Hospital inaugurates JEEVAN, a new oncology and dialysis wing dedicated to compassionate, patient-centric care and advanced treatment services.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reliance Foundation Hospital has expanded its healthcare footprint with the launch of a new specialised care wing named JEEVAN, reinforcing its focus on patient-centric and humane medical care. The new facility brings together oncology and dialysis services in a dedicated space designed to offer both clinical excellence and emotional support to patients navigating long and demanding treatment journeys.

The foundation plaque of the new wing was unveiled by Smt. Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with Shri Mukesh Ambani, Smt. Purnima Dalal, and Ms. Mamtha Dalal, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s growing network of advanced care facilities.

The JEEVAN wing has been established in memory of Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, the late father of Nita M. Ambani. Hospital authorities described the initiative as a tribute to the values he stood for, including kindness, empathy, service to others, and respect for life. These principles are reflected in both the design philosophy and the care approach of the new facility.

Advanced Oncology and Dialysis Services

JEEVAN consolidates multiple specialised medical services, offering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and dialysis in a single integrated care environment. This unified structure is intended to simplify patient movement across departments and ensure continuity of care, particularly for individuals who require prolonged or multi-disciplinary treatment.
Among the standout features of the new wing is its Paediatric Chemotherapy Ward. The area has been designed to create a child-friendly atmosphere that prioritises comfort, emotional reassurance, and a sense of safety while maintaining strict clinical standards. The hospital said the ward aims to make treatment less intimidating for young patients and their families.

Critical Care and Patient-Centric Design

The new wing is supported by round-the-clock specialised critical care services, ensuring that patients have access to immediate medical intervention whenever required. Hospital officials noted that every aspect of JEEVAN, from infrastructure planning to care protocols, has been developed with a strong focus on safety, compassion, and patient comfort.

Leadership at the hospital reiterated that healing is not limited to medical procedures alone. The institution believes emotional support, dignity, and humane interaction play an equally vital role in patient recovery. JEEVAN, they said, reflects this philosophy by blending advanced medical infrastructure with a deeply empathetic care model.
With the addition of the JEEVAN wing, Reliance Foundation Hospital continues to strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in healthcare delivery, further underlining its commitment to combining modern medical science with compassion-led patient care.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dialysis Reliance Foundation Hospital Oncology JEEVAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

India
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India
DGCA Special Panel Submits Report On Indigo Flight Disruptions, Findings Kept Confidential
DGCA Special Panel Submits Report On Indigo Flight Disruptions, Findings Kept Confidential
Cities
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Cities
Close Call In CM Nitish Kumar’s Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured
Close Call In CM Nitish Kumar’s Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Embed widget