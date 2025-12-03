Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab’s New Education Story: How the Maan Government Is Quietly Transforming Classrooms Across the State

Punjab’s Maan Government is transforming education with renovated schools, global teacher training, modern classrooms, and a system-wide upgrade that’s reshaping learning across the state.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Something new is happening in Punjab, not in speeches or slogans, but in the places that matter most: our children’s classrooms. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is slowly but steadily rewriting its education story, and the change is visible to anyone who walks into a government school today.

This isn’t a “scheme”. It’s a shift.
 A shift in how schools look, how teachers teach, and how children learn.

Schools That Look and Feel Different

Talk to parents in any district and you’ll hear a similar thing:

“School badal gaya.”

Why?
 Because the basics are finally being fixed.

  • Classrooms are being renovated
  • Modern facilities are being added
  • Parent–Teacher Meetings are happening regularly
  • Teaching methods are being updated, not recycled

These aren’t small changes. These are foundations of a stronger education system.

The Real Revolution: Investing in Teachers

Everyone says “teachers are important”.
 But Punjab is doing something rare, it is investing in them like never before.

Punjab is the only state in India sending teachers to top global universities for training.

Not for tours.
Not for photo ops.
But for real, deep learning. Teachers are being trained so that children get the kind of learning that matches global standards.

72 Teachers Sent to Finland: Third Batch in a Row

Recently, 72 primary teachers from Punjab left for Turku University in Finland for a 15-day immersive training programme.

This batch includes:

  • Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs)
  • Centre Head Teachers
  • Head Teachers
  • ETT Teachers

They will learn Finland’s classroom approach, widely considered among the best in the world, and bring it back to Punjab. And this isn’t stopping here. Another 50 head teachers are set to attend a leadership programme at IIM Ahmedabad this December.

Hundreds Already Trained Across the World

The scale at which Punjab is training its educators is unmatched:

  • 216 teachers trained in Finland
  • 234 principals and administrators trained in Singapore
  • 199 headmasters trained at IIM Ahmedabad

This isn’t a pilot. This is a system-wide upgrade.

The Multiplier Effect: Master Trainers for Every District

Teachers who receive global training aren’t keeping it to themselves. They become Master Trainers sharing these new methods with thousands of other teachers across Punjab.

This means the benefit reaches:

  • Every school
  • Every teacher
  • Every classroom

It is reform that spreads, not stays limited to a few.

What’s Changing Inside Classrooms?

Visit any government school and you’ll notice the difference:

  • Students are more confident
  • Teachers are more innovative
  • Skill-based learning is becoming the norm
  • Academic results are improving steadily

In Punjab, Government schools are not just catching up, they are setting an example many didn’t expect.

Punjab’s Education Revolution Is Real, and It’s Just Beginning

For years, governments talked about improving education.
 The Maan Government is actually doing it, step by step, school by school, teacher by teacher. Punjab’s children now have classrooms that inspire them. Teachers who are trained like global educators. And an education system moving in the right direction, forward.

This is not just better infrastructure or better training.
This is a better future being built in real time.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Punjab Schools Education Transformation Teacher Training Punjab Education School Reform Maan Government Finland Training Classroom Upgrade
