Punjab is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in its power sector. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state’s electricity infrastructure is undergoing historic improvements, bringing reliability, affordability, and prosperity to every household.

‘Roshan Punjab’: A Bold Step Towards a Strong Power Network

To modernize and expand the state’s electricity system, the Maan Government has launched the ambitious Roshan Punjab Project. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure, enhance supply quality, and ensure uninterrupted power for families, industries, and farmers.

A massive upgrade is already in progress:

25,000 km of new cables to be installed

8,000 new transformers to be set up

77 new substations to be built

200 substations to undergo complete overhauling

A dedicated central control room to manage the entire power network with real-time efficiency

These improvements are set to transform Punjab’s electricity supply system into a fully modern, reliable, and future-ready network.

Free 300 Units of Power: Savings That Empower Families

Since taking office, the Maan Government has been providing 300 units of free electricity per household per month. As a result, nearly 90% of homes now receive zero electricity bills.

This is not just economic relief, it’s a boost to household well-being. Families are now using the savings for:

Children’s education

Healthcare

Daily household needs

Better quality of life

The initiative has brought meaningful and measurable change to millions of lives.

A Power Boost for Farmers: 8 Hours of Daytime Supply

Punjab’s farmers are the backbone of the nation and receive 8 hours of assured daytime power supply. This has:

Made irrigation easier

Enhanced farm productivity

Improved overall agricultural output

Reduced dependence on costly alternatives

Better electricity supply is directly supporting the growth of Punjab’s rural economy.

24×7 Power Supply: A Reality Within Reach

The Maan Government is moving at a remarkable pace to make round-the-clock free electricity available across Punjab. A ₹5,000-crore project is underway to upgrade the transmission and distribution network to meet this ambitious goal.

Once completed, Punjab will:

Become a zero power-cut state

Ensure 24×7 reliable electricity for homes and industries

Strengthen economic growth and development

Boost quality of life for millions of citizens

This decisive move will free Punjab from power shortages and bring uninterrupted supply to every corner of the state.

Punjab Is Lighting Up- Stronger, Smarter, and Brighter Under the Maan Government

From massive infrastructure upgrades to citizen-friendly policies, the Maan Government’s efforts are shaping a new future for Punjab, one where every home shines, every farm thrives, and every industry grows.

With 24-hour electricity on the horizon, Punjab is truly becoming a state of boundless energy and limitless hope.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.