Punjab Is Powering a Brighter Future: How the Maan Government Is Transforming the State into a Zero Power-Cut Region
Punjab is transforming into a zero power-cut state under CM Bhagwant Mann, with massive power upgrades, free electricity, and improved supply for homes, farms, and industries.
Punjab is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in its power sector. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state’s electricity infrastructure is undergoing historic improvements, bringing reliability, affordability, and prosperity to every household.
‘Roshan Punjab’: A Bold Step Towards a Strong Power Network
To modernize and expand the state’s electricity system, the Maan Government has launched the ambitious Roshan Punjab Project. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure, enhance supply quality, and ensure uninterrupted power for families, industries, and farmers.
A massive upgrade is already in progress:
- 25,000 km of new cables to be installed
- 8,000 new transformers to be set up
- 77 new substations to be built
- 200 substations to undergo complete overhauling
- A dedicated central control room to manage the entire power network with real-time efficiency
These improvements are set to transform Punjab’s electricity supply system into a fully modern, reliable, and future-ready network.
Free 300 Units of Power: Savings That Empower Families
Since taking office, the Maan Government has been providing 300 units of free electricity per household per month. As a result, nearly 90% of homes now receive zero electricity bills.
This is not just economic relief, it’s a boost to household well-being. Families are now using the savings for:
- Children’s education
- Healthcare
- Daily household needs
- Better quality of life
The initiative has brought meaningful and measurable change to millions of lives.
A Power Boost for Farmers: 8 Hours of Daytime Supply
Punjab’s farmers are the backbone of the nation and receive 8 hours of assured daytime power supply. This has:
- Made irrigation easier
- Enhanced farm productivity
- Improved overall agricultural output
- Reduced dependence on costly alternatives
Better electricity supply is directly supporting the growth of Punjab’s rural economy.
24×7 Power Supply: A Reality Within Reach
The Maan Government is moving at a remarkable pace to make round-the-clock free electricity available across Punjab. A ₹5,000-crore project is underway to upgrade the transmission and distribution network to meet this ambitious goal.
Once completed, Punjab will:
- Become a zero power-cut state
- Ensure 24×7 reliable electricity for homes and industries
- Strengthen economic growth and development
- Boost quality of life for millions of citizens
This decisive move will free Punjab from power shortages and bring uninterrupted supply to every corner of the state.
Punjab Is Lighting Up- Stronger, Smarter, and Brighter Under the Maan Government
From massive infrastructure upgrades to citizen-friendly policies, the Maan Government’s efforts are shaping a new future for Punjab, one where every home shines, every farm thrives, and every industry grows.
With 24-hour electricity on the horizon, Punjab is truly becoming a state of boundless energy and limitless hope.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.