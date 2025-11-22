Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentPPF vs FD: Which Is Better For Safe Long-Term Savings?

PPF vs FD: Which Is Better For Safe Long-Term Savings?

Understanding these differences can help you decide which is better suited for your long-term financial goals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When it comes to safe investment options in India, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposit (FD) are two of the most popular choices. Both provide capital protection and regular interest income, making them ideal for conservative investors. However, they differ in terms of returns, tax benefits, and investment horizon.

Understanding these differences can help you decide which is better suited for your long-term financial goals.

1. Safety and Risk

Both PPF and bank FDs are considered low-risk investment options. PPF is backed by the Government of India, which makes it virtually risk-free. Bank FDs are also safe, especially if invested in scheduled banks, though they are subject to bank solvency risks. Senior citizens often prefer FDs for their guaranteed returns, while young investors looking for long-term growth lean towards PPF.

2. Returns

PPF generally offers slightly higher returns than traditional FDs, as its interest rate is set by the government and is revised quarterly. Currently, the PPF interest rate is around 7-8% per annum. Bank FDs, on the other hand, offer 5-7% per annum depending on the bank and tenure. While FDs offer fixed returns, PPF interest is compounded annually, which can significantly increase wealth over long periods.

3. Tax Benefits

PPF offers significant tax advantages under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, making contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh eligible for deductions. Additionally, the interest earned and the maturity proceeds are completely tax-free. FDs, however, do not offer tax deductions on principal contributions, and the interest earned is taxable, which can reduce net returns for high-income investors.

4. Investment Horizon

PPF has a 15-year lock-in period, making it suitable for long-term goals like retirement planning or children’s education. Bank FDs offer flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, providing more liquidity but usually lower returns for short-term investments.

Conclusion

If your primary goal is long-term, tax-efficient, and safe wealth accumulation, PPF is generally the better choice. However, if you need short-term flexibility or guaranteed fixed income, bank FDs are more suitable. Many investors combine both, using FDs for liquidity and PPF for long-term growth and tax benefits. The decision ultimately depends on your financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
PPF Vs FD
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget