Mann Government’s Mission: A Safer, Stronger, and More Secure Punjab

The Mann Government has made a strong commitment to create a safe, peaceful, and crime-free Punjab.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, law and order in the state continues to strengthen each day. With honesty, accountability, and zero tolerance for crime, the government considers the safety of every citizen its own responsibility.

A Direct Fight Against Gangsters: Punjab Launches Dedicated Helpline

In a significant move against gangsters and criminal groups, the Chief Minister has launched a dedicated anti-gangster helpline: 1800-330-1100.

This helpline allows any citizen to report immediately:

Gangster activities

Threats

Extortion attempts

Any anti-social behaviour

The most important part?

The identity of the complainant remains fully confidential.

This allows people to report crimes without fear and trust the government to protect their safety.

Anti-Gangster Task Force: Punjab’s Decisive Response to Crime

To strengthen law and order, the Mann Government established the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in 2022.

Led by an ADGP-ranking officer, this specialized team is deployed across all 8 police ranges of Punjab.

Key highlights of AGTF:

250 trained police officers and commandos

Equipped with advanced, high-tech weapons

Capable of responding to any high-risk situation

Dedicated solely to eliminating gangsters and criminal networks

The results are clear. AGTF has already made major progress in tracking, arresting, and dismantling criminal groups across the state.

Intense Action Against Drugs + Modernising the Police Force

The Mann Government has also stepped up its efforts against drugs, a major priority for Punjab.

Key steps include:

Launch of an Anti-Drug Helpline

Introduction of a dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot for reporting drug-related activity

Rapid actionable responses from law enforcement teams

These proactive measures have led to many successful crackdowns and arrests.

To further improve law enforcement, the Punjab Police have received 454 new high-tech patrol vehicles.

These vehicles are equipped with modern technology and upgraded gear, making policing faster, more innovative, and more effective.

A Secure Punjab, A Prosperous Punjab

With clear vision and firm action, the Mann Government is shaping a future where Punjab is:

Safer

More developed

More peaceful

More confident

The mission is simple:

A secure Punjab is the foundation of a prosperous and happy Punjab.

Through bold decisions, modern policing, strong crackdowns on crime, and citizen-first policies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s dedication to a safer Punjab is becoming reality.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.