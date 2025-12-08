Macroman M Series & Macrowoman W Series Launch ‘Socks Sutra’ Collection

Macroman M Series and Macrowoman W Series, brands under Rupa and Company Limited, have launched a new socks range called Socks Sutra. The company announced the rollout in Kolkata and said the collection expands its product portfolio in the apparel accessories segment.



New Category Expansion

According to the company, Socks Sutra includes more than 100 design variants for men and women. The range covers multiple use categories such as daily wear, workout-oriented styles, party wear, and functional wellness socks. The launch is targeted at a wide consumer base, including younger buyers and working professionals.



The collection features breathable fabrics and modern construction techniques. Some product variants include features such as moisture management, gentle compression, single-toe separation, and bamboo-based fabric options.



Socks Sutra Availability

The Socks Sutra range is now available for purchase on the company’s official website, macroworld.in. It is also listed on major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the premium socks category and offer more diversified product lines under the Macroman and Macrowoman portfolio.

