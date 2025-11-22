How To Block Your Lost Phone Using the CEIR Portal

Losing your phone, or discovering it’s been stolen, can feel like your world has suddenly shrunk. Amid the panic and frustration, one question looms: What can I do to stop unauthorised access to my device? Fortunately, the CEIR Portal, operated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India, offers a lifeline.

What you’ll need

Before you begin, gather the following:

The IMEI number of your device (you can find it by dialling *#06#, checking the box, or invoice). A police complaint or FIR registered for the lost or stolen mobile. Your identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc). The mobile number previously used in that device (or at least one of them) to receive OTP.

How to block your phone via CEIR

Go to the CEIR portal: ceir.gov.in or via the related “Sanchar Saathi Portal” link. Click on “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile” (or similar wording). Fill out the form with:

- Your mobile number(s) associated with that device.

- IMEI number(s) of the lost/stolen phone.

- Brand and model of the device.

- Upload the invoice of purchase (if asked).

- Date and place of loss/theft.

- Police station, complaint number, and upload copy of police complaint.

- Your name, address, identity proof and number, email. Enter the mobile number that will receive an OTP. Click Get OTP → verify the OTP. Submit the form. A Request ID will be generated. Save that ID for tracking status. After submission, the CEIR system will mark your device’s IMEI as blocked — the handset becomes unusable on Indian telecom networks.

After you submit

You can check the status of your request by entering the Request ID or complaint number. If you later recover your phone, you may apply for un-blocking through the same portal using the un-block form.

Note: Blocking does not track or locate your phone; it merely disables it from being used on networks.

Blocking your device through the CEIR Portal not only prevents its misuse, but also supports law-enforcement efforts by rendering the phone inactive and traceable. With just a few steps, you can bring back control in a distressing situation.