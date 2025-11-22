Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentHow To Block Your Lost Phone Using the CEIR Portal

How To Block Your Lost Phone Using the CEIR Portal

After submitting a form with these details on ceir.gov.in, the phone is blocked on Indian networks. The portal also allows unblocking if the phone is recovered.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Losing your phone, or discovering it’s been stolen, can feel like your world has suddenly shrunk. Amid the panic and frustration, one question looms: What can I do to stop unauthorised access to my device? Fortunately, the CEIR Portal, operated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India, offers a lifeline.

What you’ll need

Before you begin, gather the following:

  1. The IMEI number of your device (you can find it by dialling *#06#, checking the box, or invoice).
  2. A police complaint or FIR registered for the lost or stolen mobile.
  3. Your identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, etc).
  4. The mobile number previously used in that device (or at least one of them) to receive OTP.

How to block your phone via CEIR

  1. Go to the CEIR portal: ceir.gov.in or via the related “Sanchar Saathi Portal” link.
  2. Click on “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile” (or similar wording).
  3. Fill out the form with:
    - Your mobile number(s) associated with that device.
    - IMEI number(s) of the lost/stolen phone.
    - Brand and model of the device.
    - Upload the invoice of purchase (if asked).
    - Date and place of loss/theft.
    - Police station, complaint number, and upload copy of police complaint.
    - Your name, address, identity proof and number, email. 
  4. Enter the mobile number that will receive an OTP. Click Get OTP → verify the OTP.
  5. Submit the form. A Request ID will be generated. Save that ID for tracking status. 
  6. After submission, the CEIR system will mark your device’s IMEI as blocked — the handset becomes unusable on Indian telecom networks. 

After you submit

  1. You can check the status of your request by entering the Request ID or complaint number.
  2. If you later recover your phone, you may apply for un-blocking through the same portal using the un-block form. 

Note: Blocking does not track or locate your phone; it merely disables it from being used on networks. 

Blocking your device through the CEIR Portal not only prevents its misuse, but also supports law-enforcement efforts by rendering the phone inactive and traceable. With just a few steps, you can bring back control in a distressing situation.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEIR Portal Lost My Phone
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | COP30: Who Is The Enemy Of Real Progress?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget