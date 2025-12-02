How the Mann Government Is Transforming Rural Punjab from the Ground Up

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeInfotainmentHow the Mann Government Is Transforming Rural Punjab from the Ground Up

Mann Government empowers rural Punjab with ₹332 crore, direct Panchayat funds, sanitation, roads, and clean water, driving bottom-up development across villages.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab’s real strength lies in its villages. And today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, rural Punjab is stepping into a new era of development, dignity, and decentralised empowerment.

From electricity to clean drinking water, from sanitation to roads, the Mann Government is rebuilding the foundational pillars of village life, ensuring that progress reaches the people who need it the most.

This is how Rangla Punjab is becoming a reality.

₹332 Crore Released: A Major Push for Rural Development

To give rural development a renewed direction, the Mann Government has released the first instalment of ₹332 crore. This funding will speed up critical work in:

  • Rural connectivity
  • Clean drinking water systems
  • Sanitation and waste management
  • Community infrastructure
  • Streetlights and electrification

The message is clear: Punjab’s villages are a top priority.

Direct Funds to Panchayats: Strengthening Local Leadership

For the first time, the government has transferred development funds directly to:

  • 13,000+ Gram Panchayats
  • 153 Panchayat Samitis
  • 22 Zila Parishads

This ensures faster execution, no delays, and no middlemen.
Local leaders now have the power to shape development based on what their villages truly need, not top-down instructions.

₹156 Crore in Need/Choice-based Funds: Freedom to Choose, Freedom to Build

The government has allocated ₹156 crore as Need Based/choice based Funds, giving Panchayats complete autonomy to pick priority projects such as:

  • Road construction
  • Community halls
  • Drinking water facilities
  • Streetlights and electrification
  • Drainage & small infrastructure

This boosts self-reliance, accountability, and true decentralised governance.

 ₹176 Crore for Cleanliness, Health & Swachh Villages

Clean villages create healthier communities. The Mann Government has released ₹176 crore to strengthen rural hygiene and sanitation. This will support:

  • Village-level waste management systems
  • Community toilets
  • Solid & liquid waste treatment
  • Maintaining ODF status
  • Clean, well-maintained public spaces

This investment ensures healthier surroundings and a better quality of life for every rural household.

Every Panchayat Gets ₹1.76 Lakh Now: ₹3.52 Lakh Per Year Soon

With this instalment, every Panchayat now has ₹1.76 lakh to carry out essential development work.
And the momentum continues:

The second instalment of ₹334 crore will be released by January 2026.

What does this Mean:

  • Every Panchayat receives ₹3.52 lakh annually
  • Funds are guaranteed
  • Progress is guaranteed
  • Empowerment is guaranteed

This is not just an announcement; this is a commitment to building a future-ready rural Punjab.

A Government Focused on Grassroots Progress

Whether it is roads, clean water, sanitation, lighting, or community infrastructure, the Mann Government is ensuring:

  • No village is left behind
  • No Panchayat remains underfunded
  • No project lags due to financial delays

With transparent fund transfers and full autonomy to Panchayats, Punjab is witnessing a bottom-up development revolution.

Rangla Punjab starts in empowered villages, and the Mann government is making it happen.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
