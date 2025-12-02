How the Mann Government Is Transforming Rural Punjab from the Ground Up
Punjab’s real strength lies in its villages. And today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, rural Punjab is stepping into a new era of development, dignity, and decentralised empowerment.
From electricity to clean drinking water, from sanitation to roads, the Mann Government is rebuilding the foundational pillars of village life, ensuring that progress reaches the people who need it the most.
This is how Rangla Punjab is becoming a reality.
₹332 Crore Released: A Major Push for Rural Development
To give rural development a renewed direction, the Mann Government has released the first instalment of ₹332 crore. This funding will speed up critical work in:
- Rural connectivity
- Clean drinking water systems
- Sanitation and waste management
- Community infrastructure
- Streetlights and electrification
The message is clear: Punjab’s villages are a top priority.
Direct Funds to Panchayats: Strengthening Local Leadership
For the first time, the government has transferred development funds directly to:
- 13,000+ Gram Panchayats
- 153 Panchayat Samitis
- 22 Zila Parishads
This ensures faster execution, no delays, and no middlemen.
Local leaders now have the power to shape development based on what their villages truly need, not top-down instructions.
₹156 Crore in Need/Choice-based Funds: Freedom to Choose, Freedom to Build
The government has allocated ₹156 crore as Need Based/choice based Funds, giving Panchayats complete autonomy to pick priority projects such as:
- Road construction
- Community halls
- Drinking water facilities
- Streetlights and electrification
- Drainage & small infrastructure
This boosts self-reliance, accountability, and true decentralised governance.
₹176 Crore for Cleanliness, Health & Swachh Villages
Clean villages create healthier communities. The Mann Government has released ₹176 crore to strengthen rural hygiene and sanitation. This will support:
- Village-level waste management systems
- Community toilets
- Solid & liquid waste treatment
- Maintaining ODF status
- Clean, well-maintained public spaces
This investment ensures healthier surroundings and a better quality of life for every rural household.
Every Panchayat Gets ₹1.76 Lakh Now: ₹3.52 Lakh Per Year Soon
With this instalment, every Panchayat now has ₹1.76 lakh to carry out essential development work.
And the momentum continues:
The second instalment of ₹334 crore will be released by January 2026.
What does this Mean:
- Every Panchayat receives ₹3.52 lakh annually
- Funds are guaranteed
- Progress is guaranteed
- Empowerment is guaranteed
This is not just an announcement; this is a commitment to building a future-ready rural Punjab.
A Government Focused on Grassroots Progress
Whether it is roads, clean water, sanitation, lighting, or community infrastructure, the Mann Government is ensuring:
- No village is left behind
- No Panchayat remains underfunded
- No project lags due to financial delays
With transparent fund transfers and full autonomy to Panchayats, Punjab is witnessing a bottom-up development revolution.
Rangla Punjab starts in empowered villages, and the Mann government is making it happen.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.