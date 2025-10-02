Beyond Cholesterol: Hidden Factors That Are Silently Harming Your Heart

When we think about heart health, cholesterol often takes center stage. But leading cardiologists warn that many silent factors quietly strain the heart and blood vessels even when cholesterol levels appear normal. Recognising these lesser-known risks early is key to protecting your heart for the long run.

ALSO READ: The Mind-Heart Connection: How Stress And Emotions Affect Cardiovascular Health

Sleep And Stress Are The Silent Heart Strain

"Living under constant stress keeps the body awash with hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, these chemicals drive up blood pressure and make the heart beat faster. The inner lining of blood vessels becomes irritated and arteries begin to stiffen," says Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Director, Cardiology, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.

Dr. Ameya Udyavar, Consultant Cardiologist, at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, believes, "Chronic stress always keeps your adrenaline and cortisol levels high raising blood pressure and heart rate and thereby giving rise to increased chance of heartbeat problems. Poor sleep, if it is less than six hours or even more than nine hours, can disrupt metabolism and promote obesity and put strain on the heart."

Simple lifestyle adjustments like evening walks, slow breathing exercises, and ensuring seven to eight hours of restful sleep can significantly ease the heart’s workload.

Environmental Risks And Hidden Lifestyle

While environmental risks certainly play a role in heart health, they are not the only culprits. "Tiny particles from traffic fumes, industrial smoke or even smoke from indoor cooking fires can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream. They spark inflammation and oxidative stress, which weaken blood vessels and raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes," explains Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar.

However, hidden lifestyle factors contribute just as significantly. "Other factors are the lack of daily aerobic exercise and sedentary lifestyle. Aerobic exercises like cycling, swimming, jogging, Zumba, or dancing increase your heart rate, make you breathe a little faster. Majority people, we see, don't do aerobic exercise. Excessive alcohol, smoking, again are two hidden factors," adds Dr. Ameya Udyavar.

Together, these insights highlight that both environmental exposures and lifestyle habits need attention for optimal heart health.

Diet, Blood Sugar, And Ongoing Inflammation

Heart health can be silently affected long before obvious symptoms appear. "Long before diabetes shows up on a test, raised blood sugar and insulin resistance can harm the delicate lining of your arteries. Fatty deposits then build up more easily and blood fat levels go out of balance," explains Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar. These early changes can set the stage for serious cardiovascular problems if not addressed promptly.

Lifestyle and dietary habits also play a crucial role. "Irregular meal patterns, unhealthy diet, increased consumption of sugar and fat. All these factors are hidden and sometimes may be obvious in some patients, but these can make you prone to develop heart disease at an earlier stage of life," adds Dr. Ameya Udyavar. Paying attention to consistent meal timings, balanced nutrition, and overall diet quality can help counter these hidden risks.

Monitoring sugar levels, limiting hidden salt, and maintaining a nutrient-rich diet with vegetables, whole grains, and fibre can significantly reduce hidden risks to the heart.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator