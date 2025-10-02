Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthBeyond Cholesterol: Hidden Factors That Are Silently Harming Your Heart

Beyond Cholesterol: Hidden Factors That Are Silently Harming Your Heart

Heart health goes beyond cholesterol. Experts reveal stress, poor sleep, pollution, high sugar, and sedentary habits as silent risks to your heart.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When we think about heart health, cholesterol often takes center stage. But leading cardiologists warn that many silent factors quietly strain the heart and blood vessels even when cholesterol levels appear normal. Recognising these lesser-known risks early is key to protecting your heart for the long run.

ALSO READ: The Mind-Heart Connection: How Stress And Emotions Affect Cardiovascular Health

Sleep And Stress Are The Silent Heart Strain

"Living under constant stress keeps the body awash with hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, these chemicals drive up blood pressure and make the heart beat faster. The inner lining of blood vessels becomes irritated and arteries begin to stiffen," says Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar, Director, Cardiology, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.

Dr. Ameya Udyavar, Consultant Cardiologist, at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, believes, "Chronic stress always keeps your adrenaline and cortisol levels high raising blood pressure and heart rate and thereby giving rise to increased chance of heartbeat problems. Poor sleep, if it is less than six hours or even more than nine hours, can disrupt metabolism and promote obesity and put strain on the heart."

Simple lifestyle adjustments like evening walks, slow breathing exercises, and ensuring seven to eight hours of restful sleep can significantly ease the heart’s workload.

Environmental Risks And Hidden Lifestyle

While environmental risks certainly play a role in heart health, they are not the only culprits. "Tiny particles from traffic fumes, industrial smoke or even smoke from indoor cooking fires can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream. They spark inflammation and oxidative stress, which weaken blood vessels and raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes," explains Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar.

However, hidden lifestyle factors contribute just as significantly. "Other factors are the lack of daily aerobic exercise and sedentary lifestyle. Aerobic exercises like cycling, swimming, jogging, Zumba, or dancing increase your heart rate, make you breathe a little faster. Majority people, we see, don't do aerobic exercise. Excessive alcohol, smoking, again are two hidden factors," adds Dr. Ameya Udyavar.

Together, these insights highlight that both environmental exposures and lifestyle habits need attention for optimal heart health.

Diet, Blood Sugar, And Ongoing Inflammation

Heart health can be silently affected long before obvious symptoms appear. "Long before diabetes shows up on a test, raised blood sugar and insulin resistance can harm the delicate lining of your arteries. Fatty deposits then build up more easily and blood fat levels go out of balance," explains Dr. Abhijeet Palshikar. These early changes can set the stage for serious cardiovascular problems if not addressed promptly.

Lifestyle and dietary habits also play a crucial role. "Irregular meal patterns, unhealthy diet, increased consumption of sugar and fat. All these factors are hidden and sometimes may be obvious in some patients, but these can make you prone to develop heart disease at an earlier stage of life," adds Dr. Ameya Udyavar. Paying attention to consistent meal timings, balanced nutrition, and overall diet quality can help counter these hidden risks.

Monitoring sugar levels, limiting hidden salt, and maintaining a nutrient-rich diet with vegetables, whole grains, and fibre can significantly reduce hidden risks to the heart.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Health Heart Health Cholesterol Hidden Heart Risks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs
'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs
World
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
World
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
India
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget