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English NewsHealthCan Common Infections Cause Cancer? Study Links 1.9 Lakh Cases In India Every Year

Can Common Infections Cause Cancer? Study Links 1.9 Lakh Cases In India Every Year

Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India every year are linked to infections, with HPV, H. pylori and hepatitis among the major risks, a study finds.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Study finds 1.9 lakh Indian cancers linked to infections.
  • HPV, H. Pylori, Hepatitis viruses cause many Indian cancers.
  • Vaccination, screening, timely care reduce infection-linked cancer risk.

Cancer is often associated with factors such as an unhealthy lifestyle, tobacco use, alcohol consumption or genetics. However, a recent global medical study has highlighted another major risk that may be easier to prevent: long-term infections caused by certain bacteria and viruses.

A new report published in the medical journal The Lancet Oncology has found that nearly 1.9 lakh new cancer cases in India every year are linked directly to infection-causing bacteria and viruses. The findings underline how infections that remain in the body for years can, in some cases, contribute to the development of cancer.

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More Than 12% Of India's Cancer Cases Linked To Infections

Researchers from the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) analysed cancer cases associated with infections across countries, including India.

According to the report, India recorded more than 15.62 lakh new cancer cases in 2024. More than 12% of these cases were linked to previous or persistent infections.

The global picture is similar. Around 12% of cancer cases worldwide, approximately 23 lakh cases, were attributed to infections that are considered preventable.

HPV Emerges As A Major Infection-Related Cancer Risk

Among infection-linked cancers in India, 'human papillomavirus' or HPV accounted for the largest share. The virus was associated with more than 1 lakh cancer cases in the country.

HPV is particularly linked to cervical cancer among women. While vaccination can offer protection against HPV-related disease, limited awareness and uptake remain important challenges.

H. Pylori And Hepatitis Viruses Also Raise Cancer Concerns

The report also highlights the role of 'Helicobacter pylori', a bacterium associated with stomach infections. In India, the infection was linked to around 47,000 cancer cases and can contribute to the development of gastric or stomach cancer.

Liver-related infections were another significant concern. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses were associated with approximately 10,000 and 5,300 new liver cancer cases, respectively.

The 'Epstein-Barr virus' was also linked to around 22,000 cancer cases. These pathogens can persist in the body for prolonged periods and may gradually contribute to changes in cells that can lead to cancer.

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Vaccination And Timely Screening Can Help Reduce The Risk

The findings highlight the importance of prevention when it comes to infection-related cancers. Since these cancers are associated with identifiable infections, vaccination, routine screening and timely medical care can play an important role in lowering the risk.

HPV vaccination for girls at an appropriate age and hepatitis B vaccination for newborn babies are among the key preventive measures highlighted by the report.

People should also avoid overlooking persistent stomach problems or suspected infections. Seeking medical advice at the right time can help identify and manage infections before they contribute to more serious health complications.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many cancer cases in India are linked to infections?

Around 1.9 lakh new cancer cases in India annually are linked to infection-causing bacteria and viruses. This represents over 12% of all new cancer cases recorded.

Which infections are most commonly linked to cancer in India?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) accounts for the largest share. Other major contributors include H. Pylori, Hepatitis B and C viruses, and the Epstein-Barr virus.

What preventive measures can reduce the risk of infection-related cancers?

Key preventive measures include vaccination, such as for HPV and Hepatitis B, routine screening, and seeking timely medical advice for persistent infections.

What is the role of HPV in infection-linked cancers in India?

HPV is the largest contributor, linked to over 1 lakh cancer cases, mainly cervical cancer in women. Vaccination can offer protection against HPV-related diseases.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cancer Cancer Risk Health News
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