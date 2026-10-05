Can Common Infections Cause Cancer? Study Links 1.9 Lakh Cases In India Every Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Study finds 1.9 lakh Indian cancers linked to infections.

HPV, H. Pylori, Hepatitis viruses cause many Indian cancers.

Vaccination, screening, timely care reduce infection-linked cancer risk.

Cancer is often associated with factors such as an unhealthy lifestyle, tobacco use, alcohol consumption or genetics. However, a recent global medical study has highlighted another major risk that may be easier to prevent: long-term infections caused by certain bacteria and viruses.

A new report published in the medical journal The Lancet Oncology has found that nearly 1.9 lakh new cancer cases in India every year are linked directly to infection-causing bacteria and viruses. The findings underline how infections that remain in the body for years can, in some cases, contribute to the development of cancer.

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More Than 12% Of India's Cancer Cases Linked To Infections

Researchers from the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) analysed cancer cases associated with infections across countries, including India.

According to the report, India recorded more than 15.62 lakh new cancer cases in 2024. More than 12% of these cases were linked to previous or persistent infections.

The global picture is similar. Around 12% of cancer cases worldwide, approximately 23 lakh cases, were attributed to infections that are considered preventable.

HPV Emerges As A Major Infection-Related Cancer Risk

Among infection-linked cancers in India, 'human papillomavirus' or HPV accounted for the largest share. The virus was associated with more than 1 lakh cancer cases in the country.

HPV is particularly linked to cervical cancer among women. While vaccination can offer protection against HPV-related disease, limited awareness and uptake remain important challenges.

H. Pylori And Hepatitis Viruses Also Raise Cancer Concerns

The report also highlights the role of 'Helicobacter pylori', a bacterium associated with stomach infections. In India, the infection was linked to around 47,000 cancer cases and can contribute to the development of gastric or stomach cancer.

Liver-related infections were another significant concern. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses were associated with approximately 10,000 and 5,300 new liver cancer cases, respectively.

The 'Epstein-Barr virus' was also linked to around 22,000 cancer cases. These pathogens can persist in the body for prolonged periods and may gradually contribute to changes in cells that can lead to cancer.

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Vaccination And Timely Screening Can Help Reduce The Risk

The findings highlight the importance of prevention when it comes to infection-related cancers. Since these cancers are associated with identifiable infections, vaccination, routine screening and timely medical care can play an important role in lowering the risk.

HPV vaccination for girls at an appropriate age and hepatitis B vaccination for newborn babies are among the key preventive measures highlighted by the report.

People should also avoid overlooking persistent stomach problems or suspected infections. Seeking medical advice at the right time can help identify and manage infections before they contribute to more serious health complications.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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