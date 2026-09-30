Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom People with frequent acidity should consult doctors for guidance.

People who frequently take medicines for acidity may need to be more cautious about self-medication. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has specified that vonoprazan, a medicine used to treat acid-related gastrointestinal conditions, should be sold on the basis of a doctor’s prescription. The medicine is available in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths and has already been approved for use in India. The latest regulatory decision means people should not rely on self-medication and should consult a doctor before taking the medicine, particularly for recurring or persistent acidity.

Why Has CDSCO Emphasised Medical Advice?

Frequent acidity may require medical evaluation rather than prolonged self-medication. According to the report, long-term use of some medicines used for acid-related conditions may be associated with deficiencies of nutrients such as vitamin B12 and magnesium in some people. This does not mean that everyone taking these medicines will develop such deficiencies. However, people who need acidity medication regularly or for a prolonged period should consult a healthcare professional to identify the underlying cause.

Vonoprazan To Be Used Under Medical Supervision

Vonoprazan is used in the treatment of acid-related gastrointestinal conditions. With the prescription requirement, patients are advised to use the medicine according to a doctor's recommendation instead of taking it on their own. People experiencing recurring heartburn, acidity or related digestive symptoms should seek medical advice, especially if symptoms continue despite treatment.

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Other Medicines Under Regulatory Review

The CDSCO's recent decisions also include developments involving medicines being evaluated for other health conditions.

Fatty Liver Medicines

Clinical development is underway for medicines such as efruxifermin and resmetirom for fatty liver disease. According to the report, Phase III trials are being pursued to assess their safety and effectiveness in patients with liver fat accompanied by inflammation or liver damage.

Medicine For Chronic Constipation

Linaclotide is used for chronic constipation and conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Different doses are being evaluated for patients with constipation and associated abdominal symptoms.

Sickle Cell Disease Drug

The drug etavopivat is also being evaluated for sickle cell disease. The report states that children between 6 and 12 years are being considered for inclusion in Phase III clinical trials to assess the medicine's safety and effectiveness in this age group.

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What Should Patients Do?

People experiencing occasional acidity should avoid making prolonged medication use a habit without medical advice. If acidity occurs frequently or requires regular medication, consulting a doctor can help determine whether there is an underlying gastrointestinal condition. Prescription medicines should be taken only as directed by a qualified healthcare professional.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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