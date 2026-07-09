Wordle Answer Today (July 9): Need Help With Puzzle 1846? Check These Hints

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom July 9 Wordle presented a challenging five-letter word puzzle.

Color-coded tiles guide players to the correct word.

Specific letter positions and vowel count guided players.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, July 9, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a fresh word. Some enjoy solving it in as few tries as possible, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle looked simple, but the clues made players think carefully before making their final guess. If you're still trying to figure it out, don't worry, we've got today's answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give useful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying close attention to these clues, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer. This simple gameplay is what keeps millions of people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's Wordle:

To repair or update.

The word begins with A.

It ends with D.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "mends" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough help without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (July 9)

The answer to today's Wordle is: AMEND.

To "amend" means to fix, change, or update something to make it better or more accurate. For example, you can amend a document by adding new information or correcting mistakes. The word is often used when talking about rules, laws, agreements, or written documents that need changes.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word correctly! If not, there's always another Wordle waiting tomorrow to help you start a new winning streak.