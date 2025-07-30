Wordle Answer Today (July 30): Stumped? These Clues & Hints Will See You Through

Wordle Answer Today: Each day, Wordle offers a five-letter challenge that tests your vocabulary, logic and guesswork. With only six chances to get it right, players often rely on pattern recognition and strategy. Some days bring easier words, while others, like today, might be slightly technical or less common.

Today’s puzzle is one of those words you’ve probably seen in books or chemistry class, but don’t use much in everyday life. If you found it tricky, you’re not alone. Many players have reported being stumped early on before spotting a familiar root or context.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily online puzzle where players try to guess a five-letter word within six tries.

Begin with any valid five-letter word.

After each guess, the tiles change colours to offer clues:

Green: Right letter in the right place.



Yellow: Right letter in the wrong place.



Grey: Letter not in the word at all.

Use logic and letter positioning to narrow down your guesses.

A good opening guess often includes common vowels and consonants like E, A, T, S or R. This sets the foundation for a stronger second attempt.

Wordle Clue For Today

Today’s word relates to the world of scientific testing or chemical analysis. If you’ve studied metals or pharmaceuticals, you might have come across it. It’s something that labs and analysts do often, especially when verifying substances.

If you're still working through today's Wordle #1502, these clues might help you get closer:

The word ends in Y.

It includes two vowels and three consonants.

It is commonly used in scientific or technical contexts.

Refers to a process used to test or analyse a substance.

Think about what a chemist or metallurgist might do to assess purity.

Wordle Answer For Today (July 30)

The answer to Wordle Puzzle #1502 is:

ASSAY

‘Assay’ may not be part of your regular vocabulary, but it’s a brilliant example of Wordle’s depth. It comes from scientific and metallurgical contexts, used when testing for purity or quality. A slightly uncommon word, but not an obscure one.

If you figured it out, that’s some excellent word sense. If not, now you’ve got a new word to use; and maybe impress a chemist or two.

Remember, every puzzle is a fresh start. Tomorrow’s Wordle might just be your easiest yet, so don’t lose your streak over one tricky term.