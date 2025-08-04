Wordle Answer Today (August 4): Getting Stuck? These Tips & Hints Will Help You Out

Wordle Answer Today: If today’s Wordle left you scratching your head, you’re not alone. The Monday, August 4 edition of the wildly popular word game packed just enough challenge to make players second-guess themselves, especially if they were gunning to keep their precious win streak intact.

But don’t worry, whether you’re a first-time solver or a seasoned five-letter fanatic, we’ve got you covered with handy clues, clever nudges, and of course, today’s final answer.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle’s appeal lies in its simplicity: guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Sounds easy, right? Not quite. Each guess offers colour-coded clues, green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey if the letter doesn’t appear at all.

That’s all you get, no definitions, no hints, just you and your vocabulary. And while the game itself is simple, the puzzle often isn’t.

Hints For Wordle #1507 (August 4)

If you’re still pondering today’s word, here are a few helpful nudges to steer you in the right direction without giving too much away:

The word is not something that bends easily; in fact, quite the opposite.

It starts with the letter R.

It ends with a D.

There are two vowels in the mix.

The word contains four unique letters, no repeating ones.

Try the word “gride” to start, you’ll get four yellows right away.

Not quite there yet? Take a breath and give it another try. But if you’re still stuck, the answer’s just below.

Wordle Answer Today (August 4)

And the answer to today’s Wordle is…

RIGID

That’s right. If you typed in rigid and saw all greens, congrats, your Monday just got a little brighter. And if you missed it, don’t sweat it. Wordle is as much about the journey as the destination.

Keep those guesses coming, and we’ll see you tomorrow with more clues to keep the streak alive.