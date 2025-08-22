Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (August 22): Today's Clues, Tips, & The Final Solution Revealed

Wordle Answer Today (August 22): Today’s Clues, Tips, & The Final Solution Revealed

Wordle offers six attempts to uncover the mystery word. Each time you guess, the game highlights letters in three possible ways.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: The daily Wordle challenge for Friday, August 22, is here, and like always, players across the globe are racing against their six guesses to figure out the hidden five-letter word. While some managed to solve it in style, others may have struggled and turned to hints for help. If you’re one of the latter, here’s a detailed breakdown of today’s puzzle along with the solution.

The Wordle Challenge: Simple Yet Tricky

Wordle’s charm lies in its deceptive simplicity. The rules are straightforward: you have six attempts to uncover the mystery word. Each time you guess, the game highlights letters in three possible ways: green for correct letters in the right place, yellow for letters in the wrong place, and grey for letters not present at all.

While the format feels easy at first glance, maintaining a winning streak is often harder than expected. Many seasoned players admit they need occasional nudges to keep their streak intact.

Hints To Crack Today’s Wordle

For August 22, the hints were particularly interesting. The word was described as being “like an animal.” It began with the letter R and ended with Y. Players were also told it contained just one vowel, included four unique letters, and had no repeated characters.

For anyone who began their game with the word “start,” four letters conveniently lit up yellow, offering a crucial push toward the right direction.

The Big Reveal: Wordle Answer For August 22

After all the guessing, the solution to today’s Wordle turned out to be RATTY.

If you solved it without peeking at the clues, congratulations! For those unfamiliar with the term, “ratty” refers to something resembling or connected to a rat, often carrying a negative tone.

Whether you got it on the first try or needed every clue available, today’s puzzle was another reminder of why Wordle continues to be a favorite brain teaser for millions.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
