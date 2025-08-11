Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (August 11): Losing Your Way? Today's Puzzle Can Challenge Your Sense Of Direction

Wordle Answer Today (August 11): Losing Your Way? Today's Puzzle Can Challenge Your Sense Of Direction

Wordle offers only one five-letter puzzle each day, but its simplicity hides a knack for catching players off guard.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle enthusiasts kicked off their Monday with a puzzle that had many scratching their heads. The August 11 edition of the viral word game leaned on a directional clue, leaving several players hovering between multiple possibilities before locking in the right guess. With just six attempts allowed, the challenge proved a tricky one to solve without some extra help.

The popular daily game offers only one five-letter puzzle each day, but its simplicity hides a knack for catching players off guard. Many loyal fans prefer to keep their winning streaks intact, and when a word like today’s appears, a hint can mean the difference between victory and starting from scratch.

Wordle Answer Today: Hints To Help You Narrow Things Down

To help players crack the code, several hints were shared early in the day. The first clue was thematic: “Today's Wordle answer describes a direction.” The starting point was another giveaway, as the mystery word began with the letter “S” and ended with an “H.” Players also learned that it contained exactly two vowels, with all five letters being unique.

One particularly useful tip suggested beginning with the word “hurst.” This opening choice would turn four letters yellow, giving solvers a strong head start. Even then, the limited number of guesses meant that the pressure to choose wisely never let up.

Wordle Answer Today (August 11)

For those who were still stumped, the solution was eventually unveiled: SOUTH.

The simple yet challenging answer fit every clue provided, with its definition as the opposite of north, confirming the directional hint.

Players who got it right celebrated another day of keeping their streak alive. For others, it was a reminder that even the most straightforward-sounding categories in Wordle can hide a clever twist. Tomorrow, a brand-new puzzle will greet fans, bringing with it fresh opportunities for triumph or frustration.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
