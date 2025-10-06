NYT Connections Answers Today (October 6): Puzzled? Have A Look At Clues, & Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 6 challenge today, and it was full of clever twists. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, a game that looks simple at first but gets harder once the red herrings kick in. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has built a strong fan base that loves the mix of logic, wordplay, and lateral thinking. If today’s puzzle had you stuck, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you must arrange 16 words into four groups of four, each based on a hidden theme. Every word belongs to exactly one group, but many look like they could fit elsewhere. That’s where the challenge comes in.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

Players get four wrong tries before the answers are revealed. To help, each group comes with a colour-coded level of difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a short, fun game that really tests your ability to spot patterns and ignore the tricks.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 6)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: They’re related to recording.

Green: Can you wear them?

Blue: It’s about the way they’re stored.

Purple: Search for the “hidden hello.”

Extra hints:

Every theme except purple has at least one word starting with “T.”

There are coats and homophones in today’s themes.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Preamp

Green: Trench

Blue: Film

Purple: Yeoman

Full Solution for October 6:

Yellow (Parts of a Record Player Setup): Amp, Preamp, Speaker, Turntable

Green (Kinds of Coats): Camel, Duffle, Pea, Trench

Blue (Things That Come on Spools): Film, Tape, Thread, Wire

Purple (Starting With Homophones of Greetings): Haiku, Haystack, Helonium, Yeoman

Today’s puzzle was tricky! Many players spotted the “spools” group first, thanks to words like “thread” and “tape.” The coats were also clear once “duffle” and “trench” stood out.

The homophone theme was the hardest, with “Haystack” and “Haiku” leading the way. A puzzle with some real head-scratchers but a satisfying finish.