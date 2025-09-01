Ginger Games, a fresh entrant in India’s gaming ecosystem, is making its debut with an ambitious mobile title called Monkey Mayhem. The game, positioned as a rogue-lite auto-battler with cartoon visuals and a satirical edge, is currently in active development. Industry sources suggest that the soft launch is likely to happen in January 2026.

Although the studio is new, the talent behind it comes with heavyweight experience. The founding team includes professionals who have worked with Yahoo, Zynga, and SuperGaming, along with seasoned operators from Activision and Jio Games. Together, they boast more than five decades of expertise in gaming and media, having overseen over $100 million in combined monetisation efforts and building online communities that have scaled to 11.5 million players.

Backed By Krafton And Global Gaming Leaders

The project is receiving support from the Krafton India Gaming Incubator, a program designed to provide mentorship, technical expertise, and global market insights. This backing has helped Ginger Games sharpen its design philosophy and prepare for long-term IP development.

Backing for the studio also comes from influential industry figures. Among them are Fernanda Romano, former CMO at King and Supercell, and Anurag Khurana, CEO and co-founder of Penta Esports, who also held leadership positions at Riot Games India and Jio Games.

Building For Retention And Monetisation

The founders of Ginger Games, Sumit Batheja and Shrey Mishra, are clear about their goals. Batheja, who previously held leadership roles at Yahoo, Alibaba, and Tyroo, joins Mishra, the founder of GamingCentral and XR Central, in steering the company’s first title. Their stated focus is on solving the biggest hurdles in mobile gaming: ensuring player retention and sustainable monetisation.

Monkey Mayhem is currently in its beta phase, with internal testing underway. Alongside the game itself, the studio is developing a design and operations engine tailored for deep meta-systems and live ops. This infrastructure, according to Ginger, is aimed at driving long-term player engagement while also rewarding both gamers and the studio itself.

With its satirical take on gameplay and robust industry backing, Monkey Mayhem signals Ginger Games’ serious attempt to carve out a lasting presence in the mobile free-to-play market.