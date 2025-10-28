Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 28): Want Free Diamonds, Rare Loots, More? Here's How

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 28): Want Free Diamonds, Rare Loots, More? Here's How

Get Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 28, 2025, and unlock free rewards like skins, diamonds, and loot crates today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved games among Indian players. Ever since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version has become the go-to choice for fans of action-packed battle royale games. With its smoother graphics, better design, and exciting features, it gives players a thrilling experience every day.

What makes it even more fun are the daily redeem codes shared by 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game. These codes let players win free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, and special loot crates, without spending real money. It’s a great way for players to enjoy the game and get premium items for free.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But there’s a catch: these codes are only active for around 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players who redeem them. That’s why it’s important to be quick before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can claim their rewards by visiting the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website. The prizes include popular items such as the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because there’s a limit on how many people can use these codes, the competition is always high. Players try to redeem them as soon as possible to get rare items before they’re gone.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 28

  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to submit your code
  • The rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, and any diamonds or gold will be added directly to your account wallet

By using these redeem codes, players can enjoy amazing free rewards and make their gameplay more fun and exciting every day.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
