Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have had a rollercoaster relationship that has played out in the public eye, from their wedding and marriage to divorce and the controversies that followed. Fans have been privy to a saga filled with accusations over alimony, infidelity, and rumored relationships. But in a recent candid conversation, Chahal made it clear he is ready to leave this chapter behind.

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to cheating allegations

Speaking to HT, Chahal addressed the cheating allegations made by his ex-wife, expressing his desire to finally step away from the drama. He said,

“I am a sportsperson, and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? (If someone had cheated within the very first two months, would the relationship have survived this long?) For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life, and everyone else should too.”

Reflecting on their 4.5-year marriage, Chahal added, “We were married for 4.5 years in total. We wouldn’t have stayed together if someone had cheated right at the start. Mai nikal chuka hoon iss baat se. (I am already out of this whole thing.) Abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai. (Their house is still running on my name.) They can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life.”

Chahal says he has left the chapter behind

He also emphasized his current single status and desire to move forward, “Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai (I have forgotten this chapter of my life. Someone says something and it works on social media. There is only one truth and those who matter are aware of it). I don’t want to address it ever again.”

Dhanashree Verma’s claims of infidelity

The controversy escalated when a clip from Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise and Fall went viral, showing Dhanashree revealing she caught Chahal cheating in the second month of their marriage. When asked by contestant Kubbra Sait, “When did you realise in your relationship that, ‘Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?‘ (When did you realise in your relationship that this can’t go on and that it was a mistake?),”

Dhanashree responded, “First year. I caught him in the second month.”

Chahal had earlier set the record straight on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he said, “After the divorce happened, it occurred to me that people think I’m a cheater. And I have never cheated in my life. I am not that person. You won’t find someone more loyal than me. I always think from my heart for my loved ones. I have two sisters, and I’ve seen how girls should be respected.”