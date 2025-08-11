Why You Rarely See John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal In Public

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentWhy You Rarely See John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal In Public

John Abraham has long been one of Bollywood’s most private stars, rarely making joint appearances with his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal. Now, the actor has explained why.

Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:20 PM (IST)

John Abraham has long been one of Bollywood’s most private stars, rarely making joint appearances with his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal. Now, the actor has explained why, and how, he’s managed to keep his personal life completely separate from his career.

John Abraham on keeping his private life away from limelight

In an interview with India Today, John said that the decision to remain low-profile is entirely deliberate. “That is a very conscious decision, because my films have nothing to do with my personal life. In all these years, I have never had a publicist or an agent. I don’t have someone who is manufacturing stuff for me out there. So the minute my films are over, I become not newsworthy and I go into my shell and I come out to speak only when I have something relevant to say,” he shared.

John credited this approach for helping him steer clear of controversies over his decades-long career. Away from film sets, his energy is channelled into other pursuits, including running his football academy in Shillong and working on scripts.

John on marriage with Priya

The actor also said that his and Priya’s lifestyle fits perfectly with his own disciplined routine, one that has kept him away from the typical Bollywood social scene. “I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud and I don’t drink alcohol. I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt. Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up and I devour world news,” he explained.

John Abraham and fitness

Fitness has been a constant in John’s life, so much so that he hasn’t missed a gym session in 35 years. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier, he said, “I don’t do it for narcissistic reasons as if I need to have a six-pack for a particular film. I have it, great! I’m fit, great! I have got a migraine issue. So, on those days, I’ll do lighter weights. But I won’t not go to the gym. There’s a special ecosystem of people that really get what I’m doing and that’s who I cater to.”

On the work front, John Abraham will next be seen in Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan. Inspired by the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
John Abraham Priya Runchal
