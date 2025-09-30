Twinkle Khanna Joins Kajol For Festive Clicks During Durga Puja Celebrations

Twinkle Khanna decided to accompany her 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ co-host, Kajol, during the Durga Puja celebration.

Twinkle looked radiant in a beautiful green saree with a dark green border and a matching blouse. Posing with her, Kajol opted for a pink saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Both the ladies were perfectly dressed for the occasion with beautiful earrings and complementary makeup.

We could also see Rani Mukeji during the celebration, oozing charm in a red saree. Bipasha Basu also marked her presence at the pandal with husband Karan Singh Grover and little Devi.

Work-wise, Twinkle and Kajol recently joined forces for the celebrity chat show, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 25.

As their first guests, the Bollywood beauties hosted Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. During the conversation, Salman opened up about his physical health struggles, discussing his trouble with Trigeminal Neuralgia at length.

The 'Sultan' actor also opened up about his desire to embrace fatherhood in the near future.

The show packed some more emotional and light-hearted moments, with a few candid admissions by both Salman and Aamir.

Following Salman and Aamir, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will welcome Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle".

The makers dropped a sneak peek of the forthcoming episode on social media that brings together Alia and Varun after a long gap of 6 years.

The video had Varun mimicking Alia when she stumbles, leaving everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

Between all the chit-chat and games, host Twinkle asked Alia and Varun about their opinion on falling for someone your friend has dated in the past.

While Alia and Kajol felt that it was a morally correct thing to do, Varun went and stood next to Twinkle, indicating the ‘against’ side.

However, Alia immediately asked Varun to change sides. She said, “I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)