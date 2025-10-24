Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Mourns The Loss Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey

Shah Rukh Khan Mourns The Loss Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey

Shah Rukh Khan and Gajraj Rao pay emotional tributes to ad icon Piyush Pandey, remembering his brilliance and lasting impact on Indian advertising.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the passing of celebrated adman Piyush Pandey. The Jawan star remembered the late icon with warmth, writing, “Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. It was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots.”

Pandey, who passed away on October 24 at the age of 70, was known for transforming the landscape of Indian advertising with his relatable, emotionally resonant campaigns. His long-standing association with Ogilvy helped shape some of the most memorable ad narratives in the country.

Gajraj Rao Hails Him as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising”

Actor Gajraj Rao also paid a moving tribute to Piyush Pandey, calling him “the general of the Indian advertising world.” Sharing a monochrome picture of the late legend, Rao wrote, “Piyush Pandey, sir, in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front.”

The Badhaai Ho actor further praised Pandey’s deep understanding of Indian society, particularly rural India, and his ability to connect with both young creatives and industry veterans. “He was Sam Manekshaw, General of Indian Advertising, rich with unique talent and courage; no one can replace him. Salute!!! #piyushpandey #rip,” Rao added.

Ogilvy Confirms the Loss of Its Creative Leader

Ogilvy, the agency where Pandey spent most of his illustrious career, confirmed the news of his demise in an internal statement, noting that he had been battling a severe infection. The statement read, “To our entire Ogilvy family, it is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning.”

The Padma Shri awardee, who served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, leaves behind a creative legacy that forever changed the face of Indian advertising. His storytelling, wit, and authenticity will continue to inspire generations of creators.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Pandey SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Maithili Thakur Sparks Massive Row In Bihar After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Makhana From Mithila 'Paag'
Business
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Piyush Goyal Says India Won’t Rush Trade Deals: ‘It’s About Trust, Not Tariffs’
Election 2025
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
National Conference Bags 3, BJP 1 Seat In Jammu & Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget