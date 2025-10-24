Shah Rukh Khan Mourns The Loss Of Ad Legend Piyush Pandey

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the passing of celebrated adman Piyush Pandey. The Jawan star remembered the late icon with warmth, writing, “Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. It was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in peace, my friend. Will miss you lots.”

Pandey, who passed away on October 24 at the age of 70, was known for transforming the landscape of Indian advertising with his relatable, emotionally resonant campaigns. His long-standing association with Ogilvy helped shape some of the most memorable ad narratives in the country.

Gajraj Rao Hails Him as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising”

Actor Gajraj Rao also paid a moving tribute to Piyush Pandey, calling him “the general of the Indian advertising world.” Sharing a monochrome picture of the late legend, Rao wrote, “Piyush Pandey, sir, in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front.”

The Badhaai Ho actor further praised Pandey’s deep understanding of Indian society, particularly rural India, and his ability to connect with both young creatives and industry veterans. “He was Sam Manekshaw, General of Indian Advertising, rich with unique talent and courage; no one can replace him. Salute!!! #piyushpandey #rip,” Rao added.

Ogilvy Confirms the Loss of Its Creative Leader

Ogilvy, the agency where Pandey spent most of his illustrious career, confirmed the news of his demise in an internal statement, noting that he had been battling a severe infection. The statement read, “To our entire Ogilvy family, it is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning.”

The Padma Shri awardee, who served as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, leaves behind a creative legacy that forever changed the face of Indian advertising. His storytelling, wit, and authenticity will continue to inspire generations of creators.